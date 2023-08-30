In today’s edition, a Dalit IAS officer alleges harassment at work in Kashmir, fresh violence in Manipur last night, 830 fake institutions siphoned off money from minority scholarship funds, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- When scholarships don’t arrive, disadvantaged students work in fields, skip meals to make ends meet
- Chinese Army ‘firmly ensconced’ in Aksai Chin, says British think tank
- Has the state really withered away in Manipur?
- As LPG becomes more expensive, many in developing states like India are using dirtier alternatives
- The India Fix: Why is Indian democracy unable to respond to the problem of pollution?