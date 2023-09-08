Cartoonist Ajit Ninan, known for witty commentary, died in his home in Mysuru on Friday. He was 68.

Born in Hyderabad, the Ninan was best known for his daily cartoon series “Just Like That!” in The Times of India and “Centrestage” in India Today magazine.

For many, he first came to prominence as the creator of the comic strip “Detective Moochhwala”, published in the children’s magazine Target in the 1980s. The revolved around a crime-fighting duo of Moochhwala, the detective with signature V-shaped moustache, and his pet dog, Pooch.

In 2017, he also worked as an illustrator on the bestseller book, My Big Book of Girls!, which challenged gender stereotypes through sketches and stories filled with inspiring messages.

In 2022, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists gave him the Barton Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

It's very hard to believe! IIC is informing you with heavy heart that the legendary cartoonist Mr. Ajit Ninan is more. Last year itself we felicitated him with the prestigious Barton Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 at the Indian Cartoon Gallery. Hearty condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/eQR9q4WVDA — IIC (@CartoonistsInd) September 8, 2023

Ninan inspired a generation of Indian cartoonists with his caricatures and piquant one-liners. Here’s how his fans and contemporaries remembered him through his exemplary catalogue of work.

Ajit Ninan. For decades, his cartoons and caricatures have woven humor into the very fabric of our lives. With an uncanny knack for poking fun, he effortlessly painted smiles on our faces, using nothing but his pen and brush. His masterful strokes shall be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/yNgGcVu8Ug — SP Kalantri (@spkalantri) September 8, 2023

Ajit Ninan, a true genius, passed away in his sleep today. He was 68. pic.twitter.com/WAQl3sFQPi — Sunil Agarwal (@SunilAgarwal58) September 8, 2023

RIP Ajit Ninan sir.

He inspired generations of cartoonists through his works in India Today & TOI. Truly a legend! pic.twitter.com/ISnaEL9ecC — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) September 8, 2023

RIP Ajit Ninan. A big loss to the cartooning world. pic.twitter.com/ster4MaZBX — Vaishna Roy (@vaishnaroy) September 8, 2023

PS: A tribute and proof of the timelessness of his work... for those who believe India is hiding its poor from the world right now pic.twitter.com/bTV4k5vI6n — Rohit Saran (@indianeconomy) September 8, 2023

My childhood was filled with Ajit Ninan's cartoons in India Today magazine, which I ate, drank, and breathed. He lit the spark in me. So long, Master! #RIPAjitNinan pic.twitter.com/kLZZEeNA3u — sajithkumar (@sajithkumar) September 8, 2023

Oh no, Ajit Ninan passed away! He will forever be missed for Target's Moochhwala and 'Just Like That' :( pic.twitter.com/aSbguzVMDx — Karthik 🇮🇳 (@beastoftraal) September 8, 2023

Mooch, Pooch, and ‘Shikari Shambhu’, an earnest effort at explaining what Ajit Ninan’s #DetectiveMoochwala in ‘Target’ magazine meant in the age of Tintin, Phantom and Asterix.



Waych: https://t.co/9pFfRr9sTB pic.twitter.com/vHlp5lwW1T — churumuri (@churumuri) September 8, 2023

So sorry to hear. We at HPS Begumpet knew him as Ajit Ninan Mathew. He was Deputy Head Boy at school and we were very proud of him https://t.co/3oVRgFjmSi — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2023