In today’s edition, heavy exchange of fire between security forces and armed miscreants in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur today, the UK will not alter its immigration policy to secure a free trade deal with India, and Princeton University economist Ashoka Mody claims that India is “covering up the reality” by considering selective data to calculate its GDP.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References