It is irresponsible to drag ISRO’s name in a matter related to Heavy Engineering Corporation (“‘No salaries in last 18 months’: Workers who made parts for ISRO satellite launches stage protest”). I sympathise with the affected employees at the Heavy Engineering Corporation, but ISRO is not responsible for the situation. When you report a serious matter, you should check the facts. Don’t be in a hurry to sensationalise it. Readers who know the facts will conclude that everything you publish is not factual. It will affect you also in the long run. – Shooja A

***

It’s surprising and shocking that the Ministry of Heavy Industries overslept. Can’t the government pay the wages in time? Had it been a private sector company that had not paid dues on time, the authorities would have been ready to seize and seal the property. The Centre’s apathy is regretful. If such things continue in government companies, the Centre will lose its vote bank. The Ministry of Heavy Industries seems to have taken a casual approach that will Opposition parties target the Bharatiya Janata Party government. I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take appropriate action. It seems the matter has not been brought to the notice of our PM who is a very straightforward person. Let us hope that upon seeing this email from me as well others, bureaucrats will pull up their socks and do the needful. – Ravi V

Dev Anand at 100



Wonderful article (“Sriram Raghavan: Remembering the dark side to Dev Anand”). A few points that could have enriched the article come to mind. Baazi was arguably India’s first noir film. It owed its legacy to few other things:

1. The friendship of three people during their struggling years living together in Bombay – Dev Anand, Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla. Their friendship made masterpieces such as Baazi, CID and Jaal possible

2. Baazi was written by Balraj Sahani who returned from London with a rich experience of Hollywood and European noir movies. He stylised it on Gilda and many others. – Arun Mahapatra

***

Why was one of Dev Anand’s best movies, Hum Dono, is not included in these celebrations? Sadana and Dev Anand look like made for each other. – PV Prasada Rao.

***

I loved the write-up on Dev Anand, in this morning’s edition. How about paying him a bigger tribute - he will always be India’s most good-looking, versatile, talented and first-true romantic hero. Evergreen, to the hilt. – Canta Dadlaney

***

Compared to Hollywood, few Indian movies are made out of successful Indian novels (“When Dev Anand was mistaken for a taxi driver”). It is a time-tested model that if a book is successful with readers, it will make for a blockbuster movie. Take the case of Dev Anand’s Guide. – Denis De Souza