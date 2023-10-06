In today’s edition, Sikkim government has started evacuating people from around Shako Cho Lake fearing that it may burst soon as the state continues reel from Wednesday’s flash floods, Supreme Court refuses to stop Bihar government from acting on caste survey findings, FIR against NewsClick alleges that the news website conspired to undermine India’s sovereignty.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

