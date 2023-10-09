Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest has announced the longlisted titles in fiction, nonfiction, and business books longlisted for its annual literary awards. The winner will be announced on October 29, the final day of the literary festival, in Mumbai.

Here are the longlisted titles in each category:

Fiction Book of the Year

Fiction Best First Book

The jury for this year’s fiction prizes comprises authors Anuja Chauhan, Anirudh Kanisetti, and Deepa Gahlot, publisher Shireen Quadri, and associate festival director Shireen Mistry.

Best Nonfiction First Book

The jury for this year’s nonfiction prize comprises authors Arun Katiyar, Sanjukta Sharma, and Taran N Khan, Deepika Sorabjee of Tata Trusts, and Tina Nagpaul, associate festival director.

Business Book of the Year

This year’s jury for the business books category comprises business leaders Khozem Merchant and Poornima Dore, and Shilpa Kumar, and authors Ruchira Chaudhary, and Tamal Bandyopadhyay.