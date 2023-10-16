The three-book shortlists in each of the five Tata Literature Live award categories have been announced. The winners will be revealed during the Tata Literature Live festival in the five categories: Fiction book of the year; nonfiction book of the year; business book of the year, first book: fiction; and first book: nonfiction.

Here are the shortlisted books in each category:

Fiction book of the year

Everything the Light Touches, Janice Pariat

The Education Of Yuri, Jerry Pinto

The Secret Of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm

Nonfiction book of the year

Raw Umber, Sara Rai

The Song Of The Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee

Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya, Akshaya Mukul

First book: Fiction

Shurjo’s Clan, Iffat Nawaz

The Bandit Queens, Parini Shroff

The Woman Who Climbed Trees, Smriti Ravindra

First book: Nonfiction

Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire, Nandini Das

Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao

Vajpayee: The ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, Abhishek Choudhary

Business book of the year