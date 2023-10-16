The three-book shortlists in each of the five Tata Literature Live award categories have been announced. The winners will be revealed during the Tata Literature Live festival in the five categories: Fiction book of the year; nonfiction book of the year; business book of the year, first book: fiction; and first book: nonfiction.
Here are the shortlisted books in each category:
Fiction book of the year
- Everything the Light Touches, Janice Pariat
- The Education Of Yuri, Jerry Pinto
- The Secret Of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm
Nonfiction book of the year
- Raw Umber, Sara Rai
- The Song Of The Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee
- Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya, Akshaya Mukul
First book: Fiction
- Shurjo’s Clan, Iffat Nawaz
- The Bandit Queens, Parini Shroff
- The Woman Who Climbed Trees, Smriti Ravindra
First book: Nonfiction
- Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire, Nandini Das
- Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao
- Vajpayee: The ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, Abhishek Choudhary
Business book of the year
- Against All Odds: The IT Story of India, S Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, Krishnan Narayan
- The Tech Phoenix: Satyam’s 100-day Turnaround, TN Manoharan, V Pattabhi Ram
- Working To Restore: Why We Do Business in the Regenerative Era, Esha Chhabra