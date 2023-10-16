The three-book shortlists in each of the five Tata Literature Live award categories have been announced. The winners will be revealed during the Tata Literature Live festival in the five categories: Fiction book of the year; nonfiction book of the year; business book of the year, first book: fiction; and first book: nonfiction.

Here are the shortlisted books in each category:

Fiction book of the year

  • Everything the Light Touches, Janice Pariat
  • The Education Of Yuri, Jerry Pinto
  • The Secret Of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm

Nonfiction book of the year

  • Raw Umber, Sara Rai
  • The Song Of The Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee
  • Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya, Akshaya Mukul

First book: Fiction

  • Shurjo’s Clan, Iffat Nawaz
  • The Bandit Queens, Parini Shroff
  • The Woman Who Climbed Trees, Smriti Ravindra

First book: Nonfiction

  • Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire, Nandini Das
  • Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao
  • Vajpayee: The ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, Abhishek Choudhary

Business book of the year

  • Against All Odds: The IT Story of India, S Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, Krishnan Narayan
  • The Tech Phoenix: Satyam’s 100-day Turnaround, TN Manoharan, V Pattabhi Ram
  • Working To Restore: Why We Do Business in the Regenerative Era, Esha Chhabra