New Delhi’s iconic bookstore, The Bookshop, will end a long, storied chapter of its life on October 31, 2023 and begin a new one on November 1. The shop will close down in its current location in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh Market, and a new version, called The Bookshop Inc, will open in nearby Lodhi Market.

As a business entity, The Bookshop Inc will be a new and different enterprise from the one that owned and ran The Bookshop. However, it will in effect be the same shop, with same people – Sonal Narain, Mahika Chaturvedi, and Sohan Singh – in charge of the shop with its uniquely curated collection that has long made it a haunt for lovers of serious literature in the capital.

On Sunday, Rachna Singh, founder KD Singh’s daughter announced the closing down of The Bookshop in social media posts, setting off a flurry of comments from booklovers in the capital, expressing their regret. She wrote, “It is with sadness that I would like to announce that on 31 October 2023 The Book Shop will down its shutters – and we will dissolve the partnership that owns it.” However, although the partnership arrangement under which The Bookshop was run is ending, the shop will continue running, for all intents and purposes, under the new name in the new location.

The Bookshop was started by KD Singh in 1971, and orginally used to run from two locations, the one in the Jor Bagh market, and one in Khan Market. After Singh’s death in 2014, his family, including his wife Nini KD Singh, remained involved with the Jor Bagh store. Singh had closed down the one in Khan Market in 2006.

After Singh’s death, it was Narain who took over the running of The Bookshop, which she had joined in 2001, when she walked into the Khan Market branch and asked Singh for a job. In 2011, when she returned after a brief sabbatical, Singh offered her a partnership in the business. After his death, she operated as managing partner till the end of the partnership that ran The Bookshop.

The Bookshop Inc will be run by owner and curator Sonal Narain, creative director Mahika Chaturvedi, sales associate Nishad Sen, and operations manager Sohan Singh.