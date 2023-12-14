In August, Vrinda Grover visited an apartment building in Ukraine that had been attacked by a missile in April.

“The entire wings of the residential apartment had been totally smashed,” the noted Indian human rights lawyer recalled. “The attack had taken place at 4.30 am, when the people were sleeping in their homes.” She had met some of the survivors of the attack, whose family members had been killed or whose houses were wrecked, no longer inhabitable.

As per international law, residential buildings are not to be targeted during a war by a military.

Grover was in Ukraine as a member of thethe Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which had been established by the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 4, 2022, to “investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights, violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.

Almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the human cost has been immense. This latest salvo in the Russia-Ukraine international conflict, dating back to 2014, has led to Russia occupying close to 20% of internationally recognised Ukrainian territory, an estimated 24,500 Ukrainians being killed and tens of thousands more being injured and displaced. US intelligence estimate the number of Russian deaths and injuries to be more than 300,000.

Grover has been a member of this three-member commission since June 28.

The biggest challenge, she said, is investigating an ongoing conflict. In such kinds of conflicts, access to information is a problem. Since some Ukrainian areas are under Russian occupation, no one from the commission’s team could go there. Nevertheless, Grover said that “we are trying to see what are the kinds of patterns of violation that are emerging”.

Another significant difficulty is posed by the Russian government’s refusal to recognise the commission as valid or to engage with any of its findings. Grover said that the commission had written to Russia repeatedly seeking information, but the government refused to answer or communicate with it.

War crimes in Ukraine

As part of its mandate, the commission published a report in October documenting evidence that the Russian authorities have committed indiscriminate attacks and the war crimes of torture, rape and other sexual violence in Ukraine. It also found evidence that children were deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The commission, in its previous iteration without Grover, had concluded in a detailed report published in October 2022 that an array of war crimes and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law had been committed in Ukraine, mainly by the Russian armed forces but also by the Ukrainian forces.

Another report by the commission in March detailed a wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Ukraine by Russian authorities, concluding that many of these amounted to war crimes. These included attacks on civilians and energy-related infrastructure, wilful killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence as well as unlawful transfers and deportations of children.

The commission concluded its latest mission to Ukraine last month. Between November 13 and November 16, Grover, along with Norweigian jurist Erik Møse (the chair of the commission) and Colombian legal academic Pablo de Greiff, met with government officials, members of civil society, representatives of United Nations agencies and international organisations to discuss the situation in Ukraine and further investigate international humanitarian law violations there.

The commission is scheduled to publish a comprehensive report, to be tabled before the United Nations Human Rights Council, in March next year.

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Who is Vrinda Grover?

Grover told Scroll that when a vacancy arose in the commission earlier this year, she had received a communication from the office of the United Nations Human Rights Council asking if she would be interested in applying for the post.

The council looks at factors such as the candidate’s work experience, their domain expertise, professional credibility and neutrality towards the parties involved in the inquiry, she said. They also consider whether the candidate can make time for the task, since it involved travel to Ukraine and to sessions of various agencies of the United Nations. This is a pro bono, honorary position.

“Gender and regional diversity are also important considerations in special commissions of this nature, so that different members are bringing different experience and expertise to the work,” she said.

Grover has a wealth of experience garnered over 30 years of practice in constitutional law, criminal law and human rights law in India.

She has represented the victims in several prominent sexual violence cases, hate crime matters, encounter killings and other human rights atrocities. These include the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, the 2004 Ishrat Jahan case and the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. She was amicus curiae, that is, a special expert appointed by a court to assist it, to the Supreme Court in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

She has also served as counsel for human rights activists and journalists booked on flimsy charges. She successfully secured bail for climate activists jailed in 2013, and for journalist Mohammed Zubair, who had been arrested last year for a four-year old tweet.

Grover has also been engaged with the international human rights law framework within the United Nations for at least a decade. She was a member of the United Nations Women Asia Pacific Regional Civil Society Advisory Group from 2012 till 2016. In 2012, she participated in a fact-finding mission of the World Organisation Against Torture and of the International Federation for Human Rights in the Philippines to investigate the situation of human rights defenders in the country.

She is a founding member and independent expert of the Working Group on Human Rights in India and the United Nations, and currently serves as the chair of the board of International Service for Human Rights.

Commission’s challenges



Grover has been on two missions to Ukraine – once in August and then again last month. The commissioners work with a team of investigators that travel much more frequently. The investigators are experts in a variety of domains – gender, torture, ballistics or forensic evidence. They meet the affected persons or examine a site.

The bulk of the on-ground investigation work is done by these investigators, Grover said.

She emphasised that for any rights violation, be it a case of sexual violence or an attack on civilian infrastructure, the commission first looks at direct evidence by a victim. This is corroborated by evidence from another person or from documents or from forensic evidence or satellite imagery, as the case may require.

She underscored the rigour of the commission’s methodology. “We make sure that our findings are substantiated by evidence that we have collected through the teams who are working with us,” she said. “We understand the gravity of what we are going to say and how it shall be received by the United Nations and other bodies.”

She added: “We strictly follow a no-harm-to-the-victim policy. We are scrupulous about avoiding re-traumatisation by asking the same question to victims over and over again.”

Grover said that the three commissioners looked at all the evidence and findings of the investigation together and then share their views and arrive at a conclusion. In addition to their missions to Ukraine and meetings at other United Nations bodies, they hold weekly online meetings.

Each of them bring their own areas of expertise into the commission’s work.

“Our commission chair, apart from having been a judge of the European Court of Human Rights and the Supreme Court of Norway, was also the President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda for 11 years,” Grover said. “There will be few people who have heard more horrific accounts of the kind of rights violations that human beings are capable of committing on each other than him.”

The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda was established by the United Nations in 1994 to adjudicate the violations of international law committed during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. It functioned till 2015 and indicted 96 persons, convicting 61 for crimes under international humanitarian law.

As for herself, Grover said that she contributed more to the areas of the reports to do with gender-based and sexual violence, thanks to her experience of having worked on individual cases of sexual violence, mass crimes, atrocities and police and custodial violence during her legal practice.

Cars are on fire after Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

What lies ahead

Grover is clear about the commission’s objective: to create a framework of accountability through the collection of evidence about what violations of international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international criminal law have taken place in Ukraine because of the conflict.

While the Ukrainian government is invoking its domestic laws to establish the accountability for some of these crimes against its nationals and its sovereignty, there are also doorways for accountability open in the international law framework. Grover pointed out that the Rome-based International Criminal Court had opened processes and issued warrants against Russian leaders for their role in the war.

“Through our process of evidence collection, if at any point perpetrators are identified, or higher commanders within Russia are identified, their names are given to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights,” said Grover. “If these accountability processes move on to, say, the International Criminal Court, they can always seek this kind of information from us.”

The commission’s comprehensive report, scheduled for publication in March next year, will show what patterns of human rights violations, if any, have been reinforced through the conflict and if there are any new patterns that are emerging, Grover said.

At the same time, she stated, the commission’s work is also to draw the red lines in international conflict and emphasise the international norm that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are war crimes.

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. Picture taken March 7, 2022. Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS

Relevance of international law

Grover is a strong supporter of the need for international law agencies. Violations of international law “will definitely hurt in the long run” all states in the international community, she said. She sees the International Criminal Court, which has opened prosecution against Russia in spite of question marks over its jurisdiction, as a direct form of accountability for violations. She also looks at other forms of engagement taking place over the commission’s reports as vital to the commission’s objective of accountability.

Grover points out that while Russia may have refused to engage with the commission, the Russian government’s representative is present at meetings of the Human Rights Council, Security Council and General Assembly at the United Nations where the commission’s reports are discussed.

She emphasised that since theirs is an independent international commission of enquiry, they have been looking at and documenting violations by both Russia and Ukraine.

She also underlined the commission’s focus on non-judicial accountability. “We as a commission believe that victims need to be at the centre of any accountability process,” she said. “This will include not only what the state will give victims in terms of compensation but also mental health and psychosocial support which we believe is required by the victims. This is something that nationally, regionally and internationally, states need to place at the centre of any kind of reparative justice.”