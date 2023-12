The winners of the 2023 Sahitya Akademi awards were announced today. The awards are given to writers in 23 Indian languages, including translations. This year, Neelum Saran Gour’s Requiem in Raga Janki won the award in the English language category.

The award, in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and cash prizes, will be presented to the awardees at a ceremony. The winning authors will receive Rs 1,00,000 each.

The winners of the 2023 Sahitya Akademi Prize