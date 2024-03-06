The longlists of the 2024 Women AutHer Awards, presented by The Times of India, has been announced. The awards, now in their fifth season, considers books by Indian women writers announced in four categories – fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, and debut – chosen by juries, besides the popular choice category, based on online voting, and the best manuscript award.
The shortlists will be announced on March 12, and the winners, on March 17.
Here are the longlisted books for this year’s Prize.
Fiction
- History's Angel, Anjum Hasan
- Fear and Lovely, Anjana Appachana
- The East Indian: A Novel, Brinda Charry
- The Laughter, Sonora Jha
- Mad Sisters of Esi, Tashan Cyrus Mehta
- Termite Fry: A Novel, Zai Whitaker
- The Gallery, Manju Kapur
Nonfiction
- Patriarchs: How Men Came to Rule, Angela Saini
- Madam Commissioner: The Extraordinary Life of an Indian Police Chief, Meeran Chadha Borwankar
- Raw Umber: A Memoir, Sara Rai
- Unequal: Why India Lags Behind its Neighbours, Swati Narayan
- The Broken Script - Delhi Under the East India Company and the Fall of the Mughal Dynasty 1803-57, Swapna Liddle
- From Phansi Yard: My Year with the Women of Yerawada, Sudha Bharadwaj
Debut
- Marginlands Indian Landscapes on the Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao
- Do I NOT Marry?, Aditi Jindal (Agarwal)
- Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments, Hema Sukumar
- How Prime Ministers Decide, Neerja Chowdhury
- The Day I Became a Runner: A Women's History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay
- The Bandit Queens: A Novel, Parini Shroff
- Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras, Radhika lyengar
- The Daughters of Madurai, Rajasree Variyar
- The Woman Who Climbed Trees: A Novel, Smriti Ravindra
Children’s literature
- A Children's History of India in 100 Objects, Devika Cariapa
- When Elephants had Wings and Other Funny Stories, Janhavi Samant
- Wayel Kati - The Quest of the Seven Guardians, Linthoi Chanu
- In the Woof of Time, Monika Bhatkhande
- History Hunters: Chandragupta Vikramaditya and the Shaka Conspiracy, Shruti Garodia and Archana Garodia Gupta
- A Sailor Called Wet Paint and Other Secret Stories from History, Nandini Nayar
- Zen, Shabnam Minwalla
- Jamini Roy's Unbroken Lines, Vinitha and Tanvi
- Taatung Tatung and Other Amazing Stories of India's Diverse Languages, Vaishali Shroff