Very good investigation (“After raids by central agencies, these 21 companies bought electoral bonds”). What about the heavyweights? – Stephen Mendes

***

The drug licence should be revoked of all seven companies that failed drug quality tests, are involved in corruption and other illegal work (“Seven firms that failed drug quality test gave money to political parties through electoral bonds”). Action should also be taken against political parties for taking such contributions are taken. – RK Tiwari

***

Not surprising, you have always been envious of the Bharatiya Janata Party “Not just electoral bonds, the BJP is biggest beneficiary of all forms of political finance”). All parties in India and other countries get donations and bonds from voters. The larger the party and higher the vote share, the higher the funds. – Vinay

State Bank of India in SC

What KYC verification did the State Bank of India do before issuing electoral bonds to the company (“Electoral bonds: ‘Pakistan firm’ on list turns out to be Delhi ‘fake company’”). An honest reply to this may uncover many more such benami contributions. – KB Kannampilly

***

It is not fair for people not aware of India’s banking system to make accusations against the State Bank of India (“‘SBI is lying’: Why banking experts dispute its claims on electoral bonds data”). The bank will explain to the Supreme Court why it could not adhere to the timeline. Will these grumbling people keep quiet till then? Let us not pass judgements before holding the trial. – Sanjeevarao Sugunendiran

***

The State Bank of India is clearly being blackmailed by the government not to disclose the data no matter what the Supreme Court rules. The CEO will get a plum post after his retirement. – G Sreenivasa Murthy

***

The Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional (“Electoral bonds: Day after SC criticism, SBI submits data to Election Commission”). If a donation was received by political parties from an unconstitutional instrument, the amount should be treated as illegal and the beneficiary should be ordered to deposit the amount towards the exchequer of the country. – Narendra Agarwal