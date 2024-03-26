Editor of the year

  • Dibakar Ghosh, Rupa Publications

  • Ishita Gupta, Yoda Press

  • Moutushi Mukherjee, Penguin Random House India

  • Sakshi Sharma, Scholastic India

  • Sayantan Ghosh, Simon and Schuster India

Illustrator of the year

  • Pankaj Saikia

  • Rohan Dahotre

  • Shubham Lakhera

  • Sucharita Sengupta Suri

  • Suha Riyaz Khopatkar

Children’s book cover of the year

  • Abanindranath’s House of Stories, designed by Rohina Thapar

  • The Badmash Badshah: Dungeon Tales II, designed by Ishan Trivedi

  • Gubbare, designed by Shubham Lakhera

  • The Enchanted Cottage, designed by Sucharita Sengupta Suri

  • The Vanguards of Azad Hind, designed by Mohith O

Book cover of the year (Indian languages)

  • Kere Dada, designed by Sudhakar Darbe

  • Krantikari: Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Ek Alag Kahani, designed by Wasim Helal and Nikheel Aphale

  • Lanka ka Yuddh, designed by oktobuzz

  • Musafir ki Diary, designed by Apoorva Das

  • Pustak Pradesh: Kahaniyan aur Sansmaran, designed by Apoorva Das

English book cover of the year

  • Dust on the Throne: The Search for Buddhism in Modern India, designed by Akila Seshasayee

  • Shurjo’s Clan, designed by Antra K

  • Pongal, designed by Karen Haydock

  • The Keepers of Knowledge: Writings from Mizoram, designed by Nori Norbhu

  • Victory City, designed by Ahlawat Gunjan

Note: The English-language cover of 'Pongal' is not available publicly. The cover design is the same as for the Hindi edition.

Children’s book of the year (0-8 years)

  • Food Fight, Aditya Shah and Karan Shah

  • I Wonder Who That Is!

  • My Grandmother Can’t Cook!, Indu Balachandran

  • The Girl Who Loved Words: Mahasweta Devi, Lavanya Karthik

  • Who’s Afraid of Z? Not Me!, Lubaina Bandukwala

Children’s book of the year (8+ years)

  • Batata, Pao and All Things Portuguese, Vaishali Shroff

  • Lost in Translation, Jyoti Sinholi

  • Misfit Madhu, Divya Anand

  • Our Beautiful World, Bibek Bhattacharya

  • The Enchanted Cottage, Ruskin Bond

Printed book of the year (art, illustration, and photography)

  • Abanindranath’s House of Stories, Likla Lall and Eva Sanchez Gomez

  • Famine Tales: A Graphic Anthology, published by Jadavpur University Press

  • Meera Mukherjee: Breaking Moulds, Vaishali Shroff

  • Paachakam: Heritage Cuisine of Kerala, Sabita Radhakrishna

  • When Indian Flowers Bloomed in Europe: Masterworks of Indian Trade Textiles (1600-1780), Ebeltje Hartkamp-Jonxis

Printed book of the year (English)

  • A New History of India: From Its Origins to the Twenty-First Century, Toby Sinclair, Rudrangshu Mukherjee, and Shobita Punja

  • Banned & Censored: What the British Raj Didn’t Want Us to Read, Devika Sethi

  • Gabbilam : A Dalit Epic, Gurram Jashuva, translated from the Telugu by Chinnaiah Jangam

  • Independence, Chitra Banerji Divakaruni

  • Marginlands, Arati Kumar Rao

Publisher of the year

  • Bee Books

  • Kalachuvadu Publications

  • Penguin Random House India

  • Roli Books

  • Yoda Press