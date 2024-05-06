Do you seriously expect readers to wade through this overlong, single-minded rant against Prime Minister Narendra Modi (“Banana republic in the making?: A South Asian perspective on India from Kathmandu”)? Scroll is being reduced to a sinkhole of relentless negativity against the government of India. – Shyamala Balasubramanian

***

This is a bad article. The author does not know history and does not understand the current dangerous situation of the world. Past experiences seldom are a good example to rely upon in dangerous times. The third world war lies ahead. Economic liberalisation is over. The future is uncertain. – Ravinder Grewal

***

Rubbish. – Subramanian Narayan

***

How can you allow such a horribly biased article to be published? My respect for Scroll has significantly diminished after reading this. And to think that I was contemplating becoming a Scroll member. – Arnob Mondal

***

Keep complaining (“Banana republic in the making?: A South Asian perspective on India from Kathmandu”). – Suren

***

This article has been written with bias and an agenda against a two-times elected prime minister of India. – R Srinivasan