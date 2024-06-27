We're excited to announce the launch of the Scroll WhatsApp channel.

What you can expect: A curated selection of the news that matters throughout the day, and a round-up of major developments in India and around the world every evening.

Scroll on WhatsApp Join Scroll's channel on WhatsApp today! Click here

What you won’t get: Spam. We understand the value of your time. Our WhatsApp channel will deliver a concise selection of insightful articles and investigative reports. Expect only a few well-chosen updates daily.

Join our channel today!