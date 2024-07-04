Every October, as the cold descends upon the valley, Mohammad Amin Wani, a 45-year-old beekeeper from South Kashmir’s Pulwama, along with two associates, embarks on a journey to Rajasthan. They stay there for six to seven months and return to their hometown in the second week of May.

This seasonal migration is not just for their own benefit, but crucial for the survival of their buzzing companions – the bees. Wani has been following this practice for the last 20 years. Hundreds of beekeepers, like Wani, transport their hives to warmer regions such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during the winter months.

Warmer climate

“In Kashmir’s cold weather, bees struggle to survive and find pollen,” says Wani. “Migrating ensures the hives stay healthy and productive each year. The bees, rejuvenated by the favourable climate, start foraging for nectar and pollen from mustard fields in Rajasthan almost immediately.” Wani and his associates either live in tents near these fields or rent a room.

Kashmir’s winters are harsh. Migrating to warmer places and collecting pollen from mustard fields allow beekeepers to protect their bees from the cold, ensure continuous honey production, and maintain the health and sustainability of their bee colonies. This practice is essential for the bees’ survival and the economic viability of beekeeping in the region.

“I have around 350 hives and produce about 4,000 kilograms of honey annually,” Wani tells Mongabay India. “Each hive produces 10-15 kilograms of honey, depending on the weather conditions. We earn around Rs 15- Rs 20 lakh annually and my entire family depends it. Besides, I pay Rs 30,000 monthly to each helper who assists me in rearing these bees.”

Beehives in a field in Kashmir. Credit: Zahid Maqbool via Mongabay.

Apiculture potential

According to official figures of the Department of Agriculture Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir produces 22,000 quintals (22 lakh kg) of honey annually, with a major proportion being exported to different states and countries. The document accessed by Mongabay India reveals that there are around 11,0000 bee colonies in Jammu and Kashmir, with the potential for 200,000 colonies.

Currently, the apiculture sector, according to Wani, is gaining huge market potential due to the diversity of beehive products.

Beekeeping is an enterprise that can provide a complementary source of income for farmers. Seeing the potential, many educated youth, too, have joined this farming and are making their earnings.

Faisal Simon, a 38-year-old filmmaker, started beekeeping in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Like many others, he was confined within the four walls, lying idle at his Srinagar home for months. Since he always had an interest in farming, he decided to take up beekeeping.

“Initially, I invested in 100 beehives,” he says. “I received training from various experts across Kashmir for a year and also studied beekeeping literature from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology Kashmir.”

In 2021, he decided to expand his new venture by acquiring more beehives. He now manages over 200 boxes packed with bees. “Annually, they produce around 1,000 kilograms of honey, depending on weather conditions and the strict quality control standards,” Simon told Mongabay India.

At his bee farm, he is often seen with his face covered in a net to protect against stings as he extracts honey from the sticky hexagon-shaped honeycombs.

“We move our bee farm from Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan by late October and return around May,” he adds. “I have hired four workers who take care of my bees during migration.”

A bee keeper around bee hives in Kashmir. Credit: Mudassir Kuloo for Mongabay.

Additional income

Outside Kashmir, most farmers allow them to place hives near mustard fields at no charge.

“Bees collecting pollen from mustard flowers play a vital role in the plants’ reproductive cycle, enhancing genetic diversity, increasing seed production, improving crop quality, and supporting environmental health,” Simon says. “This symbiotic relationship benefits both the bees and the mustard plants. Each kilogram of honey produced from mustard flowers sells for Rs 400-500, while pure Kashmiri honey costs Rs 800-1000 per kilogram.”

In addition to breeding bees for honey, Simon has founded his own venture, which offers over 30 organic products primarily produced in Kashmir and other parts of the Himalayas.

Abid Khan, a researcher at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology Kashmir, states that honey produced from Kashmir is considered the best in India because it is organic.

“In Kashmir, it [nectar] is collected from specific sources like Kikar trees. Kikar trees, also known as Vachellia nilotica produce high-quality nectar that bees use to make honey,” Khan says. “Bees collecting nectar from Kikar trees forage in natural, pesticide-free environments, ensuring the honey remains free from chemical contaminants.”

However, Khan points out that honey collected from mustard fields outside Kashmir does not remain organic, as farmer use various chemicals.

Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director of Department of Agriculture Kashmir, highlighted the significant potential for developing beekeeping as a thriving agricultural cottage industry in the region and providing additional income for farmers.

“Through the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, we are implementing a special project to develop apiculture,” Iqbal says. “The government is offering comprehensive support to beekeepers, including financial aid, technical assistance, and training.”

As more educated youth enter the field, they bring new energy and ideas, expanding the industry’s reach and potential.

“The government’s support through initiatives like the HADP [Holistic Agriculture Development Programme] and the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission further boost the sector, promising a bright future for Kashmir’s beekeepers,” Iqbal added.

Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, in a recent press statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, expressed satisfaction while advising for infusing professional technical support and observing enhanced inter-departmental cooperation for smooth implementation of HADP.

He lauded the department for resolving most of the bottlenecks and maintained that it is now time to ensure expected outcomes are reaped on ground.

This article was first published Mongabay.