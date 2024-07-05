It's the morning after the night before (well, a few nights before) and America is still reeling from the first Presidential debate. Emily Tamkin leads us through the fallout to both the debate and the Supreme Court's verdict on Donald Trump's partial immunity from prosecution, while Tom Hamilton and Rohan Venkat marvel at the eccentricity of American politics.
