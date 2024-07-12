A new day has dawned in the UK, with Keir Starmer's Labour romping to a landslide victory in the General Election, ending 14 years of Tory rule. Tom Hamilton – himself a former Labour advisor – talks Emily Tamkin and Rohan Venkat through the results, the rise of Reform, and the other big stories of the night. Did the landslide result paper over some cracks in the Labour party's performance? And what can the government do now, with a British state that is in desperate need of some stimulation...
