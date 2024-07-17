Tantra on the Edge: Inspirations and Experiments in Twentieth-Century Indian Art by art historian Madhu Khanna, published by DAG, is the winner of the 2024 Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize. Madhu Khanna and DAG were felicitated with a trophy, a certificate and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. Indian
The jury was chaired by art historian Alka Pande and comprised Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka, May-Elin Stener; Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul; Director General, Bihar Museum, Anjani Kumar Singh; and Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, Sunaina Anand.
Shilpa Shah and Rosemary Crill’s The Shoemaker’s Stitch: Mochi embroideries of Gujarat in the TAPI Collection, published by Niyogi Books, and Thota Vaikuntam’s Thota Vaikuntam: A Celebration, published by Aleph Book Company, received special mentions.
The other titles on the shortlist included:
The Shoemaker’s Stitch: Mochi Embroideries of Gujarat in the TAPI Collection, Shilpa Shah and Rosemary Crill, Niyogi Books
Paachakam: Heritage Cuisine of Kerala, Sabita Radhakrishna, Roli Books
Thota Vaikuntam: A Celebration, Thota Vaikuntam, Aleph Book Company
Insurgency and The Artist: The Art of the Freedom Struggle in India, Vinay Lal, Roli Books
International Gallerie, Bina Sarkar Ellias, Gallerie Publishers