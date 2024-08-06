Support our ground reporting project today. contribute here

Nearly a million rainforest trees. A tribe with just 400 members. A nesting site of the endangered giant leatherback turtles. All this and more is threatened by the Modi government’s plan to build an alternative “Hong Kong” on the Great Nicobar Island.

Much has been written about the government’s Rs 72,000-crore proposal to construct an international airport, a transshipment terminal, a power plant and a township on the pristine island, 1,300 km from the mainland.

But there has been no ground reporting from the island.

How will the project impact the island’s indigenous communities, the Shompens and the Nicobarese? Have they even been consulted?

What will be the ecological impact of the project, which will cover nearly one-fifth of the island?

