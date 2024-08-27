Submerged roads and railway tracks, water gushing out of a flyover and two men in a boat – social media was flooded with visuals from Gujarat after the state witnessed heavy rainfall on August 26 and 27.
The rain left three persons dead after the tractor-trolley they were travelling on was swept away by flood water in Morbi’s Halvad taluka.
The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Gujarat on August 26, warning of heavy rainfall in the state until August 29, after which the intensity will reduce.
There was widespread waterlogging in Vadodara, which had recorded 28cm of rainfall in 24 hours up till 8.30am on August 27 – the highest among all divisions, as measured by the India Meteorological Department.
The Vishwamitra River, which flows through Vadodara city, was overflowing following the heavy rainfall and discharge of water from upstream reservoirs.
A social media user, on board a train, posted visuals of submerged railway tracks at a flooded Vadodara railway station.
Another user, too, posted visuals from around Vadodara railway station showing flooded localities and roads. The Western Railways cancelled 12 trains in the Vadodara region due to the waterlogging and heavy rainfall.
In Chotaudepur, adjacent to Vadodara, a bridge collapsed after its pillars were damaged by the heavy flow of water.
In the state capital of Ahmedabad, several localities were flooded with water entering homes. Visuals showed submerged roads as vehicles struggled to move amid heavy rain.
In the city’s Vejalpur locality, there was knee-deep water.
Several users posted videos of water gushing out several leakages in the Vaishno Devi underbridge in Ahmedabad, with some comparing it to the Niagara Falls in Canada.
Some criticised the condition of the bridge, pointing out that Gujarat had been under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1998.
Two others, meanwhile, chose to go boating through the flooded streets of Ahmedabad.
A user also shared visuals of the situation in Jamnagar and Rajkot, showing flooded urban areas amid downpour.
A local reporter for a Rajkot-based television news organisation posted a video of himself reporting from a locality in shoulder-deep water.
Speaking in Gujarati, he said that the water was rough and its level was increasing but the police and members of the disaster force were rescuing residents in the area.