Submerged roads and railway tracks, water gushing out of a flyover and two men in a boat – social media was flooded with visuals from Gujarat after the state witnessed heavy rainfall on August 26 and 27.

The rain left three persons dead after the tractor-trolley they were travelling on was swept away by flood water in Morbi’s Halvad taluka.

The Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Gujarat on August 26, warning of heavy rainfall in the state until August 29, after which the intensity will reduce.

DD over north Gujarat moved westwards in past 6 hrs,close to Patan, about 40 km South of Deesa(GJ). To move slowly W-SW across Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by morning of 29th August. pic.twitter.com/yjEwTzCQyD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 27, 2024

There was widespread waterlogging in Vadodara , which had recorded 28cm of rainfall in 24 hours up till 8.30am on August 27 – the highest among all divisions, as measured by the India Meteorological Department.

InPics | Waterlogging issues in several areas due to heavy rain in Vadodara, Gujarat@RANAVadodaraIE pic.twitter.com/ERRD145zyg — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 27, 2024

The Vishwamitra River, which flows through Vadodara city, was overflowing following the heavy rainfall and discharge of water from upstream reservoirs.

#Gujarat: Residential areas in #Vadodara face #waterlogging as #VishwamitriRiver overflows. Due to incessant heavy rainfall, water from #AjwaReservoir and #PratappuraReservoir were released into Vishwamitri River, leading to waterlogging.

A social media user, on board a train, posted visuals of submerged railway tracks at a flooded Vadodara railway station.

#Vadodara Railway Station , its fully submerged under water .💦 pic.twitter.com/fyDfkoFRAL — Rahul Maliwal (@maliwal_rahul) August 27, 2024

Another user, too, posted visuals from around Vadodara railway station showing flooded localities and roads. The Western Railways cancelled 12 trains in the Vadodara region due to the waterlogging and heavy rainfall.

In Chotaudepur, adjacent to Vadodara, a bridge collapsed after its pillars were damaged by the heavy flow of water.

WATCH | Gujarat: Bridge collapses in #Chhotaudepur after its pillars were damaged by heavy water flow.#Gujarat #BridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/skmUBbuWsT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 27, 2024

In the state capital of Ahmedabad, several localities were flooded with water entering homes. Visuals showed submerged roads as vehicles struggled to move amid heavy rain.

In the city’s Vejalpur locality, there was knee-deep water.

Several users posted videos of water gushing out several leakages in the Vaishno Devi underbridge in Ahmedabad, with some comparing it to the Niagara Falls in Canada.

Some criticised the condition of the bridge, pointing out that Gujarat had been under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1998.

A social media user pointing out the "development" in Ahmedabad under the BJP.

Two others, meanwhile, chose to go boating through the flooded streets of Ahmedabad.

A user also shared visuals of the situation in Jamnagar and Rajkot, showing flooded urban areas amid downpour.

A local reporter for a Rajkot-based television news organisation posted a video of himself reporting from a locality in shoulder-deep water.

Speaking in Gujarati, he said that the water was rough and its level was increasing but the police and members of the disaster force were rescuing residents in the area.