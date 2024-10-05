“Begging him to exercise patience, Azad said that once the deed was done there would be no going back, and creating Pakistan in the current atmosphere could lead to yet more bloodshed. ‘On this one question I shall give you complete assurance,’ Mountbatten told him. ‘Once partition is accepted in principle, I shall issue orders to see that there are no communal disturbances anywhere in the country. If there should be the slightest agitation, I shall adopt measures to nip the trouble in the bud.’”

Mishal Husain is best known for her incisive interviewing style on the BBC – but in her deeply personal memoir Broken Threads: My Family from Empire to Independence, Husain exposes a far more intimate story, weaving the history of her family with the broader tapestry of British imperialism in the Indian subcontinent.

Husain’s narrative is not just a recounting of her family’s past, but also an exploration of how the threads of history, often frayed and broken, frame the present. The book is structured around the lives of her ancestors, tracing their journey from the heart of the British Empire to the uncertain, tumultuous times of Indian independence. Through this lens, Husain examines the impact of colonialism, migration, and the partition of India on her family, providing a vivid, tangible dimension to these events and offering a nuanced reflection on migration, identity, and resilience.

At its core, Broken Threads is an engaging portrayal of the impact of empire on a family, emblematic of countless others whose lives were forever altered – but Husain's approach is neither polemical nor didactic; instead, she invites the reader to take a journey with her through the archives of her family’s past, piecing together fragments of memory, documents, and oral histories. The result is a book that is as much about the endurance of family bonds as it is about the broader forces of colonialism and independence.

One family’s story, two nations’ histories

“Beyond his own childhood memories Shahid must have asked many questions of his elders, for he was able to set out the antecedents of his family in detail in a book he published in Pakistan in the 1980s. He saw it as a ‘procession of memories’, a way to chart not so much his own life as the fortunes of his community in the tumultuous period after 1857. ‘From an era where the Muslims were still groaning under the after-effects of the war of independence to their awakening as a nation,’ he wrote. (...) ‘It was a period when the Muslims struggled to find their identity and their rightful place among the nations.’”

Husain’s family history is one of migration and adaptation – a story that resonates powerfully with many in the “postcolonial” world. The book begins in the early 20th century in British India where her grandparents navigated the complex socio-political landscape under colonial rule. Through detailed accounts and images, Husain illustrates how her grandparents’ lives were intertwined with the broader events of the time, from Jallianwala Bagh to the Quit India Movement.

“During their time in Calcutta, Shahid and Tahirah witnessed part of a dark chapter, the Bengal famine of 1943. It was a humanitarian disaster many months in the making, to which the authorities woke up too late, and Shahid’s men were among those deployed to help. ‘We were detailed to carry food and remove the casualties,’ he wrote. ‘It was a heart-rending task and shook us to the core.’”

The author’s family, like many others, found themselves displaced by the upheavals of Partition in 1947, their lives irrevocably upended by the arbitrary borders drawn by departing British officials. The trauma of Partition, with its brutal violence, grief, and loss, is told via the stories of those who lived through it, and Husain highlights the resilience of her family as they rebuilt their lives in a newly “independent” context.

What stands out in this particular retelling is the author’s ability to humanise history and intersperse the personal with the political with seamlessness and diligence. Her grandparents’ experiences and recreations offer a window into the everyday lives of those who lived – and continue to live – under the shadow of empire, providing a counterpoint to the grand, broad-brushed, and politicized narratives of history.

As the book progresses, Husain also narrates the experiences of her parents who moved to Britain in the 1960s. Like many immigrants of their generation, her parents faced the dual pressures of preserving their cultural heritage while adapting to a new and often unwelcoming environment.

Husain’s reflections on her own identity as a British Asian are also woven throughout the book. She discusses the myriad complexities of navigating multiple identities – being British, Muslim, and of Pakistani descent – in a society that often seeks to categorise, whittle down, and simplify. This honest and vulnerable exploration of identity is one of the book’s many strengths as it resonates with the experiences of many second-generation immigrants who straddle various seemingly incongruous worlds and turns the memoir into a meditation on belonging.

A thoughtful reflection on legacy

Broken Threads is not just a family memoir; it is also a subtle, nuanced, and thoughtful critique of empire and collective identity. Husain doesn’t shy away from examining the darker aspects of British colonialism, including the exploitation and violence that were intrinsic to expanding and maintaining imperial power. However, the tone remains measured, acknowledging the several complexities of history, and Husain appears to avoid the trap of reductive binaries.

One of the most striking aspects of the book is the author’s interrogation of the myths of empire that persist in British society even today. Her critique is subtle but incisive, encouraging readers to reflect on the legacies of empire – such as British rule as a “civilising force” – that continue to permeate contemporary politics and society.

The writing is elegant and evocative, blending the personal, political, and historical with ease. She has a journalist’s eye for detail, bringing to life the settings of her family’s past, from the bustling streets of pre-Partition Lahore to the industrial towns of northern England, and her prose is rich with imagery yet never overwrought, allowing the stories and moments to speak for themselves.

The structure and methodology of the book, with its interweaving of different timelines, mirrors the complexity of memory and history. Husain moves fluidly between past and present, crafting a narrative that is both cohesive and layered. The use of archival materials, family photographs, family trees, and personal letters adds depth to the story, making the past feel immediate, vicarious, and tangible.

Overall, in Broken Threads, Mishal Husain has crafted a memoir that is at once deeply personal and universally resonant. It is a thoughtful reflection on the legacies of empire, the complexities of identity and migration, and the enduring strength of family against all odds. By telling her family’s story, Husain has also given life to the stories of countless others who have lived through the upheavals and violence of history, offering a powerful reminder of the ways in which the past continues to shape and reshape the present.

Broken Threads is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of the most daunting challenges. In an era where the legacies of empire are still being reckoned with, this memoir offers both insight and hope.

“When contact is possible there is often an appreciation of shared heritage, or simply an unspoken understanding, because independence and partition are still – just – within living memory.”

Broken Threads: My Family From Empire to Independence, Mishal Husain, Fourth Estate/HarperCollins.