In this conversation at the 2024 Jaipur Literature Festival in Soneva Fushi, the Maldives, writers Namita Gokhale and Navtej Sarna talked about the anthology Mystics and Sceptics: In Search of Himalayan Masters (edited by Gokhale). This book of essays contains accounts of mysticism and faith from across the Himalayan terrain. Myths, legends, meditations, memoirs and historical accounts of saints, seers, seekers and spiritual traditions have been compiled to offer a diverse and unfathomably rich narrative rooted in the sacred geography of the Himalayas.
Reading
-
1
‘The arts need the youth’: Why two Kolkata-based entrepreneurs are hosting Bengal’s first Biennale
-
2
How mystic poets Baba Farid, Namdeo, Kabir, and Rahim fostered secular sentiments in their poetry
-
3
Behind BJP’s stunning win in UP bye-poll, police coercion and dodgy voter slips, claim Muslim voters
-
4
‘Ayodhya happened, now Sambhal’s turn’: How a court order sparked a deadly dispute over a mosque
-
5
How Adani Group misled Indian stock exchanges on the bribery investigation against it
-
6
JLF videos: ‘About faith’s idiocy too’, Namita Gokhale on her anthology on Himalayan mystics
-
7
‘The Shudra Rebellion’: Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd studies the vital role of oppressed castes in India
-
8
Uttarakhand HC directs police to ensure law and order amid calls to demolish Uttarkashi mosque
-
9
Waqf Amendment Bill will snatch rights of Muslims, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
-
10
Will the Centre’s ‘one nation one subscription’ scheme restrict academic freedom?