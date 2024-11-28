In this conversation at the 2024 Jaipur Literature Festival in Soneva Fushi, the Maldives, writers Namita Gokhale and Navtej Sarna talked about the anthology Mystics and Sceptics: In Search of Himalayan Masters (edited by Gokhale). This book of essays contains accounts of mysticism and faith from across the Himalayan terrain. Myths, legends, meditations, memoirs and historical accounts of saints, seers, seekers and spiritual traditions have been compiled to offer a diverse and unfathomably rich narrative rooted in the sacred geography of the Himalayas.

