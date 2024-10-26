The five-book shortlists in the six popular choice categories – Fiction, Nonfiction, Translation, Children’s, Business and Management, and Mind, Body and Spirit – for the 2024 Crossword Book Awards have been released. The longlists in the jury categories were announced earlier this month. The winners will be announced on December 12 in an in-person award ceremony in Mumbai. Each winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
Readers can cast their votes on the Crossword website till November 25.
Here are the shortlisted books in each category:
Fiction
Razor Sharp: A Kutta Kadam Thriller, Ashwin Sanghi, HarperCollins India
Welcome to Paradise, Twinkle Khanna, Juggernaut
World’s Best Girlfriend, Durjoy Datta, Penguin India
Acts of God, Kanan Gill, HarperCollins India
The Hidden Hindu: Book 3, Akshat Gupta, Penguin India
Nonfiction
Kitne Ghazi Aye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story, Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon, Penguin India
Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom, Sanjeev Sanyal, HarperCollins India
RAW Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima, S Hussain Zaidi, Simon and Schuster India
Why Bharat Matters, S Jaishankar, Rupa Publications
Common Yet Uncommon: 14 Memorable Stories from Daily Life, Sudha Murty, Penguin India
Business and Management
Let’s Talk Mutual Funds: A Systematic, Smart Way to Make Them Work for You, Monika Halan, HarperCollins India
Chanakya’s 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals, Radhakrishnan Pillai, Jaico Publishing
Make Epic Money, Ankur Warikoo, Penguin India
Money Works: The Guide to Financial Literacy, Abhijeet Kolapkar, Penguin India
Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future, Raghuram G Rajan and Rohit Lamba, Penguin India
Children’s books
Bipathu and a Very Big Dream, Anita Nair, Puffin Books
All-time Favourite Nature Stories, Ruskin Bond, illustrated by David Yambem, Puffin Books
Mahi: The Elephant Who Flew Over the Blue Mountains, Anand Neelakantan, illustrated by Doodlenerve, HarperCollins India
How the Bamboo Got Its Bounty, Sudha Murty, Puffin Books
The Yoga Sutras for Children, Roopa Pai, Hachette India
Translations
Fire Bird, Perumal Murugan, translated from the Tamil by Janani Kannan, Penguin India
The Greatest Malayalam Stories Ever Told, selected and translated by AJ Thomas, Aleph Book Company
Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel, Charu Nivedita, translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan, HarperCollins India
The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told, edited by Arunava Sinha, Aleph Book Company
Sakina’s Kiss, Vivek Shanbhag, translated from the Kannada by Srinath Perur, Penguin India
Mind, body and space
Hacking Health: The Only Book You’ll Ever Need to Live Your Healthiest Life, Mukesh Bansal, Penguin India
The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life, BK Shivani, HarperCollins India
Small Wins Every Day: 100 Powerful Ways to Transform Your Life and Health, Luke Coutinho, Penguin India
Energize Your Mind: Learn the Art of Mastering Your Thoughts, Feelings and Emotions, Gaur Gopal Das, Penguin India
11 Rules For Life: Secrets to Level Up, Chetan Bhagat, HarperCollins India
