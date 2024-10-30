“The roof is already on fire!”

Now that we’ve got your attention, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get down to business. But where do you start?

Knowing what to learn can feel like standing in front of a buffet with too many options. But fear not, we’ve got the recipe. Whether it’s acquiring new skills, gaining expertise or staying informed about industry trends, having a clear learning plan will make it easier.

The winning formula

Think of your learning plan as a superhero’s utility belt – packed with everything you need to conquer the challenges ahead. Here’s the breakdown:

Industry-specific skills: Every field has its game changers. Whether it’s mastering digital marketing, social commerce, data analytics or the Internet of Things, pick one or two technical skills to ace your game. Personal and behavioural skills: Don’t forget the soft stuff! Pick one or two personal or behavioural skills that will enable you to grow within your organization and industry, for example, storytelling, impactful presentation skills, stakeholder management and leading change.

Less is more. Stick to one or two new skills each year to avoid spreading yourself too thin.

For example, if you are in the healthcare industry, this could be a combination of digital marketing (technical skill) + stakeholder management (behavioural skill) as part of the annual learning plan.

Map your learning journey

Before diving in, ask yourself the tough questions. Knowing your “why” will keep you motivated when the going gets tough. Set your coordinates right at the beginning. Pilots and support teams spend a disproportionate amount of time setting coordinates before flying. Even a 1mm difference in bearings leads to hundreds of kilometres in the ultimate difference in location. Every month, perform a self-audit to check if you’re where you want to be and if not, which tasks (one small and one large) you can do to re-adjust your bearings. We recommend that you ask yourself the following questions while creating your plan:

Why do I want to do it?

Which obstacles will I need to overcome?

Which skills and knowledge do I require?

Who will help me?

What is my plan of action?

What are my deadlines?

Setting too many learning goals within a short period can make you feel overwhelmed and lead to a lack of focus. That’s why it’s essential to limit your goals to two or three per year. By doing so, you’ll be able to achieve more in the long run and make significant progress in your personal and professional development.

Your wisdom wish list: “To learn list”

Got your plan for the year? Excellent! But don’t stop there. Create a “To Learn List” – a collection of ideas and inspirations to keep your motivation and passion alive. By utilising this list, you can confidently narrow down your options and make a learning plan to help you achieve your goals with clarity and focus. Think of this as your wish list for learning.

As Jeff Weiner, founder and former CEO of LinkedIn, advises: “Virtually all of us in the business world recognize the importance of ongoing learning and development, especially in an era when so many things change so quickly. While we all have to-do lists – and most people can offer up their to-do lists almost instantly – almost no one I know has a to-learn list. And it seemed like, given how important continuous education and learning is, we should all have a to-learn list.”

This list will serve as a reminder of new areas to explore, new lessons to learn and old behaviours to remodel. It will be a daily nudge towards becoming who you want to be.

We also recommend that you look beyond your field. A famous saying goes, “A jack of all trades is a master of none, but often better than a master of one.” This is not to say that you shouldn’t master your field, but don’t be boxed in by your job title, either. Explore new fields, dabble in unfamiliar territories and watch your approach shift like never before. The more you know, the more you grow – depending on how innovative you are! Your future self will thank you.

Other sources that can inform ‘what to learn’:

Know Thyself: Self-awareness! Take a good, hard look in the mirror – figuratively speaking. Being honest with oneself is much harder than we think it is. In her research, author Tasha Eurich found that 95 per cent of us think we are self-aware, but only 10–15 per cent actually are. For instance, we have worked with many leaders who think they are great people managers. However, when you get feedback from their teams, a different picture emerges.

Introspect: What are your strengths, and what do you enjoy doing? What are some weaknesses that you need to improve on? How do others perceive you? What makes you feel a certain way? What brings out the best in you?

Beware of inertia: It’s easy to keep doing what one is doing. You’re doing the job. You’re getting the salary. Rinse and repeat. A state of inertia often leads to deceleration in learning, a lack of motivation and a lack of direction. There’s no universal solution here, but self-awareness is often enough to prevent being deeply embedded in inertia.

Pro tip from Vivek: Rule of three

An approach that Vivek has found useful is spending about five to ten minutes every evening reflecting on the day, using the Rule of Three:

What are the three things that I am grateful for today?

What are the three things that I did well today?

What are the three things that I learnt today?

He finds that having your own routine for regular introspection increases accountability.

In addition to self-reflection, you should get regular feedback from those you trust. You can also try self-assessment tools, like the Clifton Strengths Finder, online. These tools can help improve awareness about your personality, preferences and strengths.

Feedback: The breakfast of champions

Feedback is your friend on the journey of self-improvement. Ask for it, embrace the discomfort and watch yourself soar to new heights. Get feedback from colleagues, mentors, your boss and other stakeholders, such as clients and external associates, who can identify areas where you can further develop your skills.

This can be better understood through the concept of the “Johari Window”, which explains that every individual has four areas:

The Open Area: What a person knows about themselves and what others know about them. The Blind Area: What a person does not know about themselves but is known to others. The Hidden Area: What a person knows about themselves but others do not. The Unknown Area: What a person does not know about themselves and which is also unknown to others.

Feedback benefits us most in the blind area, and the greatest growth lies beyond your comfort zone. We recommend you get some structured feedback every quarter or six months or initiate 360-degree feedback – a survey in which you are evaluated by your peers, supervisors, juniors, managers and other stakeholders you work with regularly. Where you stand in the broader context becomes more apparent when you receive a circle of feedback. It puts things in perspective and lets you process your place in the organisation. It also allows you to adjust your interactions with individuals at different levels. While this may happen in your organisation as part of the annual performance appraisal system, you could initiate something like this after consulting your HR team as a private effort as well.

We also recommend you approach senior leaders (your boss + 1) for a discussion every six months.

You will be surprised to learn how uncommon this is. And the good news? Most leaders are genuinely open to these discussions. So, you can be confident that worries about interruptions or their availability are usually unwarranted.

Spot the stars

Role models are hiding in plain sight. Observe, learn from and emulate those who shine brightest in your organisation. They’ve got the wisdom you strive for – don’t be afraid to ask for guidance. Building relationships with these role models can also provide opportunities for mentorship and earn you their advocacy.

Starting any big task begins with the first step. With a clear plan, a positive mindset and a desire to learn, no challenge is too difficult to tackle. Embrace the ride, soak in the lessons and never stop chasing that elusive spark of wisdom.

Excerpted with permission from Head Start: Unlock the Secrets to Career Success, Vivek Gambhir and Sunder Ramachandran, Penguin India.