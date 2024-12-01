In recent years, the government has implemented a series of changes that are aimed at “decolonising” India. As part of its effort, it has changed age-old educational policies with the new ones and has replaced colonial-era laws with legislations that are claimed to be better suited to the country’s needs. However, it has so far ignored one crucial area: the policies related to an individual’s name on official and business documents.

The current policy mandates an almost rigid structure of first name, middle name, and surname. While this system may appear straightforward, it affords a monopoly to a specific naming convention, sidelining numerous other traditions followed by diverse cultures and communities across India. This rigidity not only inconveniences those whose names do not fit this mould but also reinforces a Western perspective on identity and identification.

But in many parts of our country, people do not adhere to the first name-middle name-surname format.

For instance, in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it is common to use initials indicating one’s father's name and place of birth, followed by the individual’s name. Another convention includes using the initials of both the father and mother, followed by the individual’s name, as seen in Kerala and other parts of South India.

These conventions honour lineage and geography but find no place in our current documentation processes. Similarly, several tribal communities follow naming conventions that prioritise first names or use either matronymic or patronymic systems.

The insistence on a Eurocentric naming policy is a form of cultural hegemony that undermines India’s rich diversity. It fails to recognise that names are not merely administrative details but carry deep personal, familial, and cultural significance.

To give an individual a name is to weave their identity into the fabric of society. But forcing a person to conform to a standardised naming convention strips them of their agency.

Moreover, the prevalent use of surnames in India often betrays the caste to which individuals belong, a practice that is counterintuitive to the egalitarian dream of our nation.

Surnames often reveal social hierarchies and perpetuate discrimination, directly opposing the principles of equality and social justice enshrined in our Constitution. Even the Madras High Court recently questioned the continued use of caste-based terms in the names of government schools (such as Government Tribal Residential School). It said that names such as this could stigmatise students.

To address these problems, the government should consider overhauling the current naming policy on official documents. Instead of separate columns for first name, middle name, and surname, there should be a single column labelled “Name”. This would allow individuals to identify themselves as they choose, preserving the integrity of their cultural and personal identity.

A report in 2012 by the Justice AP Shah Committee on Privacy emphasised the importance of personal data privacy and the individual’s right to control their personal information. While the report primarily focused on privacy concerns, its principles are applicable to naming conventions, especially to its Principle of Access and Correction as names are a fundamental aspect of personal identity and data. It is the prerogative of the person to identify themselves in a way that suits them.

Failing to adopt this inclusive approach impinges on personal freedom and undermines the right to individual representation. It forces people to compromise on a core aspect of their identity. Moreover, it could lead to discrepancies in documents, causing nightmares to individuals trying to navigate the bureaucratic procedures.

By revising the naming conventions on official documents, India could set a precedent for other nations. It is time we embraced a system that respects the unique identities of every citizen. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation truly lives up to its ideals of equality, liberty and justice for all.

HS Komalesha is Professor of English at IIT Kharagpur.