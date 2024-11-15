Alpa Shah’s nonfiction title The Incarcerations: Bhima Koregaon and the Search for Democracy in India (HarperCollins India) is shortlisted for the 2024 Christopher G Moore Prize.

The Prize is named after Canadian novelist and essayist Christopher G Moore. Its objective is to provide funds to authors of works that contribute to the understanding and universality of human rights, calling attention to instances of clear breaches of human rights. The purpose of the prize is to honour books that promote human rights throughout the world.

It is especially interested in books that illustrate abuses and violations of human rights, contribute to a greater understanding of the manner human rights are administered, focus on issues of monitoring and enforcement of human rights legislation, heightens the awareness of problems connected to human rights issues related to privacy, freedom of expression, and dissemination of information whether in digital or analogue form. The winner of the Prize will receive £1,000.

This year’s jury comprises journalist and editor Fahad Shah, multimedia investigative journalist Thin Lei Win, and author and activist Salil Tripathi.

The other books on the shortlist along with The Incarcerations are:

The Incarcerations was shortlisted earlier this year for the Orwell Prize for Political Writing.