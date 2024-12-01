This photo essay offers a variety of representations of the Basilica of Bom Jesus, the structure which famously houses the remains of St Francis Xavier, highlighting its aesthetic transformations historically.

This visual journey is an intervention in debates about the Basilica’s appearance, having arisen over the necessity to alter the building’s iconic look.

The following images may then hasten its replastering, a restoration that not only returns the Basilica to its original form but that will extend its life by protecting it from climate-related damage.

Likely the earliest photograph of the Basilica, this image (taken c. 1855-62 by British photographers Johnson William and William Henderson) shows the structure in its original plastered form. Source: DeGolyer Library, Southern Methodist University

“If looks could kill,” the expression goes. Were this the case, then the 16th-century Basilica of Bom Jesus, one of Goa’s most iconic monuments, may well become a victim of its own famed appearance . A visual history of the structure shows how the Basilica’s look has evolved over the longue durée of its existence.

Image 2: A 2021 Photograph showing the Basilica of Bom Jesus as it appears now, sans plaster. Credit: © Lester Silveira.

To withstand further damage from Goa’s annual monsoons, the external surface of Bom Jesus requires plastering. This may suggest that the building’s look will be transformed beyond recognition but as its history, when rendered visually, advises otherwise.

A 2016 tourist souvenir featuring a likeness of Bom Jesus. The monument is juxtaposed with the image of a beach, combining two contemporary attractions of Goa. Credit: © Vishvesh Prabhakar Kandolkar

The monument’s present-day unplastered aspect , fixed in the popular imagination by tourism-related visual culture, has cemented the iconicity of the building while simultaneously relying on its historic acclaim as a symbol synonymous with Goa.

Yet, as these images show, how the Basilica is viewed is as much a product of deliberate alterations as it is of that view being influenced by the power of representation itself.

Image 4: This is Not the Basilica! (2021), a digitally manipulated photograph by Vishvesh Prabhakar Kandolkar highlights the monsoonal damage sustained by the Basilica. From the exhibition Goa: A Time That Was (2021), curated by Leandré D’Souza at Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts, Panjim.

As philosopher Jean Baudrillard contends in his essay “Simulacra and Simulation”, the real only exists in the possibility of its representability. Put differently, we only see what is made visible to us, but more so in how it is made visible.

In the case of the Basilica, that contemporary Goans believe its current unplastered look has always been its only reality derives from specific political manipulations and historical occlusions. Today, a generation of Goans has grown accustomed to seeing the Basilica’s exposed laterite walls, but this is not how it appeared until about 70 years ago.

An 1890 photograph of the Basilica by Souza & Paul. Source: Central Library, Panjim

It was the former director of the Department of Monuments in Portugal – architect-restorer, Baltazar da Silva Castro – appointed by the colonial government to Goa, who in the 1950s brought about the dramatic transformation of the Basilica by having its external plaster removed. Only from that point on was the underlying laterite stone left exposed.

These contrasting images demonstrate the changes wrought upon the Basilica between the late-nineteenth century and the contemporary moment. In juxtaposition, the Basilica of Bom Jesus in 2022 (© Lester Silveira) and the plastered surface of the church as it looked two centuries prior in the Johnson William and William Henderson photograph of c. 1855 (Source: DeGolyer Library, Southern Methodist University)

Intended to “age” the look of the already ancient building – the construction of which began in 1594 – the renovation took place during a period of rising anti-colonialism globally and was politically motivated.

Attempting to provide ocular proof of the longevity of the Portuguese presence in Goa, the aging of the Basilica was also meant to be indicative of the long-standing aesthetic influences of Iberian culture on Goan architecture.

Yet, the Basilica is uniquely Goan in its genesis, even as it remakes European design elements.

Image of Bom Jesus in an advertisement by the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, published in the magazine Goa Today (Oct. 1966) | Source: Central Library, Panjim Image of Bom Jesus in an advertisement published in the newspaper O Heraldo (Dec. 22, 1974) | Source: Central Library, Panjim

Significantly, the Basilica’s present image has been frozen in time by its simulacral (or representative) and recursive use in a slew of representative objects and advertisements, most having to do with promoting Goa as a holiday destination.

This surfeit of latter-day representations could be countered by institutional authorities making the public aware of the visual history of this building in its earlier plastered manifestations.

A miniature replica of Bom Jesus constructed for Mini India Park (a real estate project in Quelossim, South District, Goa) highlights again how the unplastered church has been replicated as a popular representative symbol of Goa. Photo from 2016. Credit: © Vishvesh Prabhakar Kandolkar

Resurfacing older images of the Basilica could inspire the Goan public to see that, of the many forms the building has taken, its latest unplastered appearance has only occupied the shortest period of its lifetime.

Such visual education may then hasten its replastering, a restoration that not only returns the Basilica to its original form but that will extend its life by protecting it from climate-related damage.

A version of this article was previously published in Revista de Comunicação e Linguagens (Journal of Communication and Languages), No. 57 (2022).)