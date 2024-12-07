Box Office Poison: Hollywood’s Story in a Century of Flops, Tim Robey

From grand follies to misunderstood masterpieces, disastrous sequels to catastrophic literary adaptations, Tim Robey’s Box Office Poison tells an alternative history of Hollywood, through a century of its most notable flops.

Freaks, Land of the Pharaohs, Dune, Speed 2, Catwoman, Cats: what can these films tell us about the Hollywood system, the public’s appetite – or lack of it – and the circumstances that saw such box office disasters actually made? Away from the canon, here is the definitive take on these ill-fated, but essential celluloid failures.

The Children of Athena: Greek Writers and Thinkers in the Age of Rome, 150 BC–AD 400, Charles Freeman

In 146 BC, Greece yielded to the military might of the Roman Republic; some sixty years later, when Athens and other Greek city-states rebelled against Rome, the general Lucius Cornelius Sulla destroyed the city of Socrates and Plato, laying waste the famous Academy where Aristotle had studied.

However, the traditions of Greek cultural life would continue to flourish – across the eastern Mediterranean world and beyond – during the centuries of Roman rule that followed, in the lives and work of a distinguished array of philosophers, rhetoricians, historians, doctors, scientists, geographers and theologians.

Charles Freeman’s accounts of such luminaries as the polymathic physician Galen, the soldier-botanist Dioscorides, the Alexandrian geographer and astronomer Ptolemy and the Neoplatonic philosopher Plotinus are interwoven with “interludes” that counterpoint and contextualise a sequence of unjustly neglected and richly influential lives.

Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth About My Father, April Balascio

One evening in 2009, April Balascio was searching online, as she had been every night, for unsolved murders in the towns her family had lived growing up, when she stumbled across the latest investigations into the “Sweetheart Murders” cold case. All at once, the buried memories of her father’s dark history were awakened, and she knew she had to take action. She picked up the phone to call a detective and the rest is infamous true crime history.

In her unflinching memoir, Balascio reveals an astonishing tale of a lifetime of manipulation, unexplained upheavals, and silent fear. Some part of her had always known what her father was capable of, but the full truth of how she came to these revelations is as riveting as it is quietly terrifying.

Every Valley: The Story of Handel’s Messiah, Charles King

London-Dublin, 1741-42.

An actress mired in scandal plans her escape from an abusive husband.

A penniless sea captain sets out to rescue the city’s abandoned infants.

An African Muslim and former captive in the colonies becomes a celebrity.

A grieving political dissident seeks release from his torment.

And a great composer to kings – George Frideric Handel – now ill and straining to keep an audience’s attention, faces a decision that will secure his place in history.

Evoking a pivotal moment at the birth of modernity, a time of fear, conspiracy and uprising, and featuring some of the most unusual and brilliant personalities of the 18th century, Every Valley is a cinematic and moving account of hope in the darkness and the entangled lives that shaped a masterpiece.

Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times, Katherine May

Wintering is a meditation on the fallow periods of life, times when we must retreat to care for and repair ourselves. Katherine May thoughtfully shows us how to come through these times with the wisdom of knowing that, like the seasons, our winters and summers are the ebb and flow of life.

A moving personal narrative interwoven with lessons from literature, mythology and the natural world, May's story offers instruction on the transformative power of rest and retreat. Illumination emerges from many sources: solstice celebrations and dormice hibernation, CS Lewis and Sylvia Plath, swimming in icy waters and sailing arctic seas.

What In Me Is Dark: The Revolutionary Life of Paradise Lost, Orlando Reade

Drawing on his own experiences of teaching literature in prisons, Orlando Reade focuses on twelve unexpected readers of Milton – from Malcolm X to Virginia Woolf, Hannah Arendt to Thomas Jefferson – whose lives and works have shaped our world. He shows the many different, surprising and often contradictory ways in which Milton’s poem has been read across centuries and continents.

What in Me Is Dark is the story of how a work of literature born in the ashes of a failed revolution became an indelible part of the modern imagination. Reade guides us through the epic, exploring how Milton came to write its dark and dazzling poetry, and offering a new account of its radical, ever-evolving legacy.

