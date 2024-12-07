It isn’t surprising that Oxford University Press has declared “brain rot” as the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024. The “word of the year” aims to identify terms that most significantly reflect the cultural, social and political ethos of a given year. At a time when there is growing concern about the mental impacts of excessive digital consumption and the effects of low-value social media content on cognitive health, “brain rot” emerged as a standout in a shortlist of six.

The term, vividly illustrating the cognitive decline associated with continual engagement with trivial digital content, has resonated especially with younger people. Amid the rising popularity of “digital detoxes” – periods when individuals disconnect from digital devices to recharge mentally – “brain rot” is being used in casual conversations and scholarly discourse alike.

The selection of the term is an acknowledgement of the broadening discussion on how digital devices are shaping human cognition and social behavior. “Brain rot” characterises both the phenomena of consuming mind-numbing content and the perceived intellectual and emotional downturns linked to it.

As a therapist working in the mental health sector, I frequently encounter terms such as “brain rot”, “brain fog” and “digital fatigue” that describe the cognitive and psychological impacts of our increasingly digital lifestyles. These expressions underscore the subtle yet significant effects that excessive screen time and low-quality content consumption can have on mental acuity and overall well-being.

Terms such as “information overload” and “cognitive overload” refer to the sensation of being overwhelmed when the brain is bombarded with excessive information or multitasking demands, leading to decreased concentration and decision-making capabilities.

“Social media anxiety” includes the stress from excessive social media use, characterised by pressures to conform to social norms and FOMO or the fear of missing out.

In addition, “technostress” is associated with the challenges of overusing technology or adapting to new digital tools. “Doomscrolling” denotes the compulsive reading of negative news that can exacerbate feelings of despair, while “cyberchondria” describes the anxiety that arises from excessive online health-related searches, leading to unnecessary worry about common symptoms.

The “phantom vibration syndrome”, meanwhile, reflects the mistaken feeling of a phone vibrating, illustrating how integrated devices have become in our sensory experiences.

While these terms help in describing phenomena and for discussing and understanding the unique challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in therapeutic settings, they are not officially recognised diagnoses within the mental health field. They serve more as informal descriptors to aid in diagnosing and developing effective intervention strategies aimed at reducing digital overload, promoting healthier mental habits and good digital hygiene.

However, understanding these terms plays a crucial role in shaping how we approach mental health in our digitally dominated world.

At our hospital, we are observing a growing trend of individuals grappling with gadget and information technology addiction. This is rapidly becoming a significant concern, and we anticipate a surge in cases requiring specialised intervention.

Notably, the SHUT Clinic at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru is already operating at full capacity, tackling such addictions effectively. SHUT, which stands for Service for Healthy Use of Technology, was established in 2014 by Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma.

It serves primarily patients between the ages of 16 and 20, offering services like a digital detox helpline, workshops, lectures, and various informational materials aimed at promoting healthier technology use. The success and impact of SHUT underscore the pressing need for similar initiatives to address this modern epidemic.

As digital habits continue to evolve, “brain rot” serves as a critical linguistic marker of this era, urging a balanced approach to online engagements and highlighting the importance of safeguarding mental health against the backdrop of an ever-connected world.

Zulekha Shakoor Rajani is a counseling psychologist at the Mind and Brain Hospital in Bangalore.