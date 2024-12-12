BR Ambedkar is indisputably one of the greatest figures of modern Indian history. Politician and writer Shashi Tharoor’s recent biography, Ambedkar: A Life, traces the arc of his life while analysing the multiple battles he fought in both political and intellectual spheres.

In conversation with author and academic Tripurdaman Singh at the 2023 Jaipur Literature Festival, London, Tharoor talked about Babasaheb’s life and journey along with his determination to present India with a Constitution ingrained with individual rights and modern concepts of social justice.