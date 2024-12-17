Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival announced its winners for the 2024 book prizes on December 14 during the festival in Bengaluru. Besides adult fiction and nonfiction, awards were also given in the children’s literature, popular choice, and best cover categories. The longlists and shortlists had been announced earlier.

The winners are:

Fiction: Chronicle of an Hour and a Half , Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Westland

Nonfiction: Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing and Longevity , Venki Ramakrishnan, Hachette

Children’s fiction: How to Win an Election: A Most Unreliable Guide, Menaka Raman, illustrated by Pia Alizé Hazarika, Duckbill

Children’s nonfiction: A Children’s History of India in 100 Objects, Devika Cariapa, illustrated by Priyanka Tampi, Puffin India

Children’s picture book story: Will Goondi Come Home?, Adithi Rao, illustrated by Fida Ahmed, Tulika Books

Children’s picture book illustrations: Asha the Auto Driver, story by Aruna Shekar, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat, Tulika Books

Cover design: Mad Sisters of Esi, Tashan Mehta, cover by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya, HarperCollins India

Popular choice: I Don’t Love You Anymore, Rithvik Singh, Penguin India