Sahitya Akademi announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 21 languages on Wednesday. Eight books of poetry, three novels, two short story collections, three essays, three literary criticism, one play, and one work of research have won this year’s awards. Awards in Bengali, Dogri and Urdu will be announced later.

Kire’s novel, Spirit Nights, published by Simon and Schuster India, won the award in the English language category. The novel is inspired by a story of darkness narrated by the Chang Naga tribe of Nagaland. Names and incidents are borrowed from the original tale, but it follows the path of fiction to achieve its telling.

The winning writers will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. The award ceremony will be held on March 8, 2025, in Delhi.

The other winners announced so far are:

Assamese: Pharingbore Bator Katha Jane (Poetry), Sameer Tanti

Bodo: Swrni Thakhai (Novel), Aron Raja

Gujarati: Bhagwan-ni Vato (Poetry), Dileep Jhaveri

Hindi: Main Jab Tak Aai Bahar (Poetry), Gagan Gill

Kannada: Nudigala Alivu (Literary criticism), KV Narayana

Kashmiri: Psychiatric Ward (Novel), Sohan Koul

Konkani: Rangtarang (Essays), Mukesh Thali

Maithili: Prabandh Sangrah (Essays), Mahendra Malangia

Malayalam: Pingalakeshini (Poetry), K Jayakumar

Manipuri: Mainu Bora Nungshi Sheirol (Poetry), Haobam Satyabati Devi

Marathi: Vindanche Gadyaroop (Criticism), Sudhir Rasal

Nepali: Chhichimira (Short stories), Yuva Baral

Odia: Bhuti Bhakti Bibhuti (Essays), Baishnab Charan Samal

Punjabi: Sun Gunvanta Sun Budhivanta: Itihaasnama Punjab (Poetry), Paul Kaur

Rajasthani: Gaon Ar Amma (Poetry), Mukut Maniraj

Sanskrit: Bhaskaracaritam (Poetry), Dipak Kumar Sharma

Santali: Seched Sawnta Ren Andha Manmi (Play), Maheswar Soren

Sindhi: Purzo (Short stories), Hundraj Balwani

Tamil : Tirunelveli Ezucciyum Vaa Vuu ci Yum 1908 (Research), AR Venkatachalapathy

Telugu: Deepika (Criticism), Penugonda Lakshminarayana