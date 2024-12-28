Have you ever wondered whether the language you speak influences the way you see the world? Well, according to a number of studies in psycholinguistics, cognitive psychology and linguistic anthropology, it does. Languages don’t just allow us to communicate – they also shape our perception of what surrounds us, and ourselves.

Over half of the world’s population uses two or more languages in their day to day lives. Whether this is because of education, immigration or family, being bilingual or multilingual is increasingly common in our globalised society.

So how does knowing two or more languages affect the way we process emotion? Recent research suggests that each language can make its speakers perceive reality in a different way , and people can even notice a change in themselves as they switch from one language to another.

Other studies have shown that bilingual people may behave differently depending on the language they use. The people talking to them also perceive them differently depending on which language they are speaking.

Emotions in different languages

If you speak multiple languages, you process words that define or describe emotion differently depending on whether you use your mother tongue (which you learned in childhood and predominates your thought and speech) and your second language (which has been learned, either formally or organically).

The mother tongue tends to have an emotional edge over the second language – bilingual or multilingual people feel greater emotional intensity when speaking theirs, especially when recalling experiences they had in this language.

Some studies have shown that people describe childhood memories more vividly if they speak in their mother tongue, since this is the language in which they label and remember these experiences. The second language, in contrast, offers a degree of emotional distance, allowing the speaker to feel less anxiety or shame when talking in complex situations, like when they need to express anger or apologise.

In other words, the mother tongue is perceived as a more emotionally rich language, while the second language is less expressive, but more practical. This means that emotional expression in the mother tongue is felt more intensely, regardless of whether the emotion is positive or negative.

Different language, different personality?

The choice of language in which bilingual people communicate affects not only emotional intensity, but also the way they perceive themselves and others. Using one language or another can influence the construction of discourse, and reveal cultural and social aspects that are specific to the language communities to which they belong.

In one study on bilingual Chinese and English speakers in the US, participants stated that they felt more comfortable expressing their emotions in English (their second language) because it had fewer social restrictions, but they experienced greater emotional intensity in Mandarin (their mother tongue).

The second language may therefore offer some advantages when speakers want to keep an emotional distance, both for personal and socio-cultural reasons. By expressing emotions in a less emotionally connected language, people can reduce feelings of embarrassment, anxiety or personal involvement. This is especially true if a person’s mother tongue belongs to a culture that places greater value on the collective, meaning people are less prone to sharing feelings.

The level of proficiency in a second language also plays a huge role. Parents prefer their mother tongue for expressing emotions when talking to their children – for example, for telling them off – if this is the language they know best. However, if they are proficient in a second language, they may also use it to express emotions.

The environment where the second language was learned can also be important. In cases where a language was learned in a formal or academic context, as opposed to a more organic one, speakers report more anxiety when communicating in public, even if they are technically proficient.

Emotion, identity and language learning

Our life experiences, age of language acquisition and context of use influence how we process and express our emotions in different languages. Understanding these dynamics not only enriches our knowledge of language and the human mind, but also helps us to improve intercultural communication and emotional understanding in an increasingly diverse and connected world.

The implications for second language teaching are also significant. Making sure that learners feel happy and satisfied with their perception of themselves in the language they are learning – i.e. with the identity constructed in that language – is key to helping them feel comfortable when speaking. Teachers can play a role in helping learners feel less alienated in the language they are learning.

A learner’s attitude towards the language being learned is decisive. It influences how we evaluate our experiences with language, which in turn impacts how we face challenges, how we perceive ourselves, and how we think others see us. The better this attitude, the greater the satisfaction in the process, and the better the emotional connection to the language. The result will be a stronger identity in the new language, which translates into deeper and more effective learning.

Ana Blanco Canales is a Profesora Titular de Lengua Española, Universidad de Alcalá. Mari Mar Boillos Pereira is a Profesora contratada doctora de la Facultad de Educación de Bilbao, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

