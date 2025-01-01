As a Gen-Z, 20-something person who basically lives on the internet, I come bearing a defence for brain rot. The hour (okay fine…couple of hours) I spend before going to bed, mindlessly scrolling through reels on Instagram or binging reality television (yes I’m looking at all you closeted Love is Blind fans) is now essential to maintain my sanity.

It’s the only time I can disconnect from my work as a journalist and the ups and downs of my personal life to give my overworked brain a chance to truly relax – so my screentime is far from being detrimental to my mental state.

While I’m not one to vouch for a diet of pure brain rot content, I would definitely recommend that everyone give seemingly unintelligent internet content a fair chance. There’s a raw honesty about a random person picking up their phone and putting out reels regularly and diligently, which I love to see.

My personal favourite picks for brain rot this year include this creator who has tried to make asthma cool again. Considering I live in Delhi with its abysmal air quality, it’s fun to just laugh in the face of despair (as I grab my inhaler).

The latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also offered a much needed escape this year. I was totally swooning over Shalini Passi’s over the top behaviour as she convinced me that one should give up holding grudges against others only for the sake of good skin. While I’m yet to apply it to my daily life, I have to give it to her for putting forward a convincing argument.

Brain rot gives me hope that every storm can be weathered out eventually. Until then the key to sanity is simply in not taking everything too seriously.