Kerala Literature Festival announced its longlists of nonfiction and fiction for its book awards on Tuesday. The festival will be held in Kozhikode between 23-26 January.
Nonfiction
The Yellow Sparrow: Memoir of a Transgender, Santa Khurai, Speaking Tiger Books
City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh, Zeyad Masroor Khan, HarperCollins India
Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu, Rakhshanda Jalil, Simon and Schuster India
I Am What I Am: A Memoir, Sunitha Krishnan, Tranquebar/Westland
Circles of Freedom: Friendship, Love and Loyalty in The Indian National Struggle, TCA Raghavan, Juggernaut Books
Dalithan: An Autobiography, KK Kochu, translated from the Malayalam, Radhika P Menon, Speaking Tiger Books
The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay, HarperCollins India
Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Mujibur Rehman, Simon and Schuster India
The Identity Project: The Unmaking of a Democracy, Rahul Bhatia, Westland/Context
The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown, Neha Dixit, Juggernaut
Fiction
Maria, Just Maria, Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India
Rosarita, Anita Desai, Pan Macmillan India
The Day the Earth Bloomed, Manoj Kuroor, translated from the Malayalam by J Devika, Bloomsbury India
Mother India, Prayaag Akbar, HarperCollins India
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Context/Westland
Sanatan: A Novel, Sharankumar Limbale, translated from the Marathi by Paromita Sengupta, Penguin India
Red River: A Novel, Somnath Batabyal, Context/Westland
Taxi, Manjula Padmanabhan, Hachette India
The Distaste of the Earth, Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, Penguin India
Hurda, Atharva Pandit, Bloomsbury India
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Speaking Tiger Books
Sakina’s Kiss, Vivek Shanbhag, Penguin India