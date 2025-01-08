Kerala Literature Festival announced its longlists of nonfiction and fiction for its book awards on Tuesday. The festival will be held in Kozhikode between 23-26 January.

The Yellow Sparrow: Memoir of a Transgender, Santa Khurai, Speaking Tiger Books

City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh, Zeyad Masroor Khan, HarperCollins India

Love in the Time of Hate: In the Mirror of Urdu, Rakhshanda Jalil, Simon and Schuster India

Circles of Freedom: Friendship, Love and Loyalty in The Indian National Struggle, TCA Raghavan, Juggernaut Books

Dalithan: An Autobiography, KK Kochu, translated from the Malayalam, Radhika P Menon, Speaking Tiger Books

The Day I Became a Runner: A Women’s History of India through the Lens of Sport, Sohini Chattopadhyay, HarperCollins India

Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Mujibur Rehman, Simon and Schuster India