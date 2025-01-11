The shortlist of the 10th edition of the Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize was announced on Friday. The winner will be announced in Delhi in March 2025.
This year’s jury is chaired by museum curator Alka Pande and comprises author and member of parliament Shashi Tharoor, installation artist Samar Jodha, Director Information Services South Asia Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Anja Riedeberger, authors Shobhaa De and Kunal Basu, and managing director of the Apeejay Surrendra Group Priti Paul.
The shortlisted covers are:
Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel, Charu Nivedita, translated from the Tamil by Nandini Krishnan, HarperCollins India
Designer: Devangana Dash
Epicurious: The Greatest Epics and Classics from Around the World and India, Sreelata Menon, Hachette India
Designer: Sharanya Kunnath
Feathers, Fools and Farts: Manipuri Folktales Retold, L Somi Roy and Thangjam Hindustani Devi, Puffin India
Designer: Samar Bansal
For Now, It Is Night, Hari Krishna Kaul, translated from the Kashmiri by various, HarperCollins India
Designer: Amit Malhotra
How to Love in Sanskrit, Anusha Rao and Suhas Mahesh, HarperCollins India
Designer: Rashmi Gupta
Quarterlife: A Novel, Devika Rege, HarperCollins India
Designer: Edmund Spitz