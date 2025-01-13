The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) announced the longlisted titles in English for the annual KLF Book Awards in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, business, translations, and debut works. The shortlist will be revealed on January 30 and the winners will be announced on February 15 in New Delhi. Additionally, the Book Prizes will be awarded for Hindi, Sanskrit, and Odia-language books.

Here are the longlists:

Fiction

Nonfiction

Poetry

Debut book

Translation

Business books

Children’s literature

The Mystery of the Missing Geometry Boxes, Vidya Varadarajan, Scholastic India

The Boy with a Hundred Questions, Nalini Ramachandran, HarperCollins India

Why the Apple Falls, Swagata Deb and Sandipan Deb, Juggernaut

Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji’s Youngest Spy, Savie Karnel, Westland

The Great Indian Nature Trail, Rohan Chakravarty and Bijal Vachharajani Juggernaut

Save the Solar System with Nye and Friends, Tanya Gawdi, Rupa Publications

The Couch Potato Who Said Ouch and Other Funny Stories, Khyrunnisa A, Westland

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Books and Ideas section of Scroll.