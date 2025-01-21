“It was a moment of panic for the tourists,” says Fayaz Ahmad, the head clerk of Shalimar Garden, recalling the incident when a 300-year-old Chinar tree toppled over in September 2024. “Fortunately, there was no physical damage to anyone.”

That is the period when the leaves of the magnificent Chinars turn a brilliant red, at the onset of fall – a major tourist attraction.

Typically, a Chinar grows to 30 metres (98 ft) or more and is known for its longevity and spreading crown. It takes around 30 to 50 years for the trees to reach their mature height and around 150 years for them to grow to their full size.

The Chinar tree population in Kashmir has declined, according to a 2021 booklet from Kashmir’s Forest Department. Some estimates put the number at 42,000 in the 1970s . Current estimates range from 17,000 to 34,000. There is an ongoing census, the coordinator of which says there are estimated to be 32,500 Chinars in Kashmir.

“Based on my 15 years of experience, I estimate that over 100 Chinars have fallen in Shalimar alone,” said Ahmad.

“Chinars are impacted from environmental changes, this can stress these iconic trees and disrupt their natural growth cycles,” says Sami Ullah Bhat, an Assistant Professor in Ecology and Environment at Kashmir University.

Along with changing climatic conditions – rising temperatures, irregular rainfall and prolonged droughts – the decrease in Chinars is also attributed to widening of national highways , growth in urban areas and illegal felling . Environmental experts also attribute the deterioration of Chinar trees to fungal infections, age-related decline, environmental pollution and inadequate maintenance.

In September 2024, one of the oldest Chinar trees in Shalimar Garden fell due to damage by pests to its roots.

Rising climate threats

Shalimar Garden , a renowned Mughal garden in Srinagar, is famed for its Chinar trees. Currently, the garden has around 220 Chinars, according to Ahmad. However, there are growing concerns about the health of some of these ancient trees. “More than 30 Chinars in the garden are in a dry condition and could fall within the next one-two years,” says Ahmad.

Due to its fragile ecology , the Himalayan region is extremely vulnerable to even small perturbations in climate, a 2021 study by researchers at the University of Kashmir noted.

A 2022 study found that during 41 years from 1980 to 2020, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Kashmir rose by 2 degrees celsius and 1.10 degrees celsius, respectively. At the same time, precipitation decreased across the six stations studied. “This changing pattern of temperature and precipitation could have significant environmental consequences, affecting the western Himalayan region’s food security and ecological sustainability,” the authors wrote in the journal Atmosphere.

Similarly, a study published in 2019, which studied data from the Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kokernag, Qazigund, Kupwara and Srinagar weather stations found that the average annual temperature over 37 years from 1980 to 2016 had increased by 0.8 degrees celsius.

Temperatures in Kashmir have become more erratic, says Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the Meteorological Department in Srinagar. He says that during the summer months of May, June, and July, there is significant temperature fluctuation with high maximum temperatures in the last few decades. In the summer season, daytime temperatures reach extreme highs, while nighttime temperatures drop significantly. “If these trends continue, we can expect even harsher winters and more extreme summer conditions in Kashmir in the coming years…These temperature fluctuations highlight the shifting climate dynamics in the region.”

Exacerbating this is the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has has lower rainfall that the normal 1,232 mm over the last couple of years; there was a 28% rainfall deficit in 2021, a 16% deficit in 2022, a 7% deficit in 2023 and a 29% deficit in 2024, as per data from the MET Srinagar.

“Kashmir has experienced a significant deficiency of precipitation in recent years, largely driven by changing climate patterns,” says Anzar Khuroo, Associate Professor in the Department of Botany at the University of Kashmir. “This decline in rainfall and snowfall has directly impacted the region’s ecosystems and agricultural practices, leading to severe consequences for plant life, including the Chinar trees."

“Chinar trees are very sensitive to extreme weather,” Khuroo said. He says the trees have adapted to cooler climates and prolonged exposure to heat can lead to lower growth, and make the trees vulnerable to diseases and pests. “The rise in frequency and intensity of heatwaves in Kashmir, driven by climate change, disrupts the tree’s natural cycle, affecting its ability to photosynthesise and maintain hydration. This heightened stress can result in premature leaf drop, poor regeneration, and in some cases, tree mortality.”

In addition, “with rising temperatures in Kashmir, the insect population has increased,” says Khuroo. “Pests typically target the roots first, causing the higher branches to dry out over time. Chinars have been increasingly affected by pests and diseases due to climate change, which causes them to dry out within a few years.”

Many Chinar trees in Srinagar are now showing signs of disease, with large hollowed-out cavities in their trunks caused by pest and pathogen attacks. These areas mark the early stages of decline in the trees’ health, a troubling indicator.

Biodiversity, cultural loss

Mughal emperor Akbar had planted more than 1,100 Chinar trees at Naseem Bagh beside the Dal lake. Over the years, many of these trees were removed to make space for infrastructure expansion; several others got infected with disease-causing pests and pathogens, to reduce numbers from 1,100 to 700, according to a 2021 report by the Union Territory’s forest department.

“I have seen hundreds of Chinars get infected in Naseem Bagh and suddenly many have been drying up from my 14 years of experience,” Gulzar Ahmad, a gardener with Kashmir University, says. “There is no caretaker for these Chinars.”

For the latest Chinar census, the Forest Research Institute, has covered 80%-90% of area in Kashmir where the Chinar grows, and have so far tagged 28,500 Chinars, said Syed Tariq, the coordinator of the Chinar Census Project. The census will be completed by March 2025. Based on current data, he estimates 32,500 Chinar trees in Kashmir.

A 2021 study in Shopian district found 1,808 trees, out of which 160 (9%) were degraded. A 2018 study shows that of the 4,358 Chinar trees surveyed across the tehsils of Awantipora, Pulwama, Pampore, and Tral in south Kashmir, only 2,406 were healthy, while 1,952 had grown “old and senile”.

Over 45% of the Chinar tree cover in Pulwama and Awantipora, and 48.5% in Pampore were degraded, the study found. Further, compared to 1990, the numbers of Chinar trees in 2014 reduced by 18% in Pulwama (3,440 to 2,829), by 23.5% in Awantipora (632 to 476), by 19% in Pulwama (542 to 437), and by 21% in Tral (732 to 576). Human activities were responsible for most of the degradation and reduction, the authors wrote.

The diminishing Chinar trees in Kashmir are a significant concern for the local ecology, culture, and environment. “Chinar trees support a range of species, from birds to insects, providing habitats for nesting and feeding,” says Khuroo. “The reduction in their numbers impacts biodiversity, as species dependent on these trees may face a shortage of habitat and food, leading to a decline in their population.”

But over 400 Chinar trees have suffered extensive damage, reducing the once-thriving population planted by Mughal emperor Akbar centuries ago.

Chinars also play a vital role in preventing soil erosion, as their deep roots stabilise soil, helping to prevent landslides and floods, says Sami Ullah Bhat, an Assistant Professor in Ecology and Environment at Kashmir University. With fewer trees, the risk of soil degradation and erosion increases, which can lead to reduced agricultural productivity and more frequent natural disasters.

“We have witnessed the floods in 2014 but where the Chinar are planted the land has not been moved because deep roots stabilise the soil,” says environmentalist and activist Raja Muzaffar.

There is a vicious cycle at work. Mature Chinars are significant carbon sinks , absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and helping mitigate climate change. Their reduction means fewer trees are available to absorb greenhouse gases, contributing to increased atmospheric carbon levels and intensifying local climate issues, such as warmer temperatures and unpredictable rainfall. This in turn impacts the health of Chinar trees.

Beyond the ecological role, Chinars are integral to Kashmiri cultural identity. Their presence has shaped the region’s landscape and traditions, featuring prominently in poetry, art and local architecture, and are a major tourist attraction.

“I’ve been visiting the Mughal Gardens for the past 20 years, but the beauty I once cherished is fading,” says a long-time visitor. “The once-perfect symmetry of the Chinar trees has been disrupted, diminishing the unique allure these gardens held in autumn.”

Apart from their aesthetic appeal, Chinar trees also offer various medicinal benefits , and their wood is utilised in crafting furniture and art products.

Conserving the Chinars

Around 700 Chinar trees still stand tall at Naseem Bagh in Kashmir University.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996 Chinar trees cannot be cut or removed without the permission of the divisional commissioner , even on private land, in certain districts where they have been legally designated as reserved trees.

Reportedly , in 2019, the government banned nailing hoardings on the Chinar trees.

Yet, more needs to be done to protect the Chinar. “With nearly half of the Chinar trees in Pulwama district in a degraded or senile state, it’s critical that the government takes action to preserve these iconic symbols of Kashmir’s heritage,” said Bhat, the professor at Kashmir University, and one of the authors of the Chinar study in Pulwama and other districts.

“The degradation, driven by environmental stresses and changing weather patterns, calls for an organised team dedicated to the trees' care,” Bhat says. “Laws need to be strengthened, and government agencies responsible for Chinar protection must be held accountable for conducting regular census, effective management, and proactive conservation efforts."

“Authorities should come to initiate assessments of the health status of Chinar trees in the affected areas and implement appropriate remedial measures,” says Raja Muzaffar. He also added that pruning diseased branches and conducting soil treatments would help rejuvenate the trees and ensure their long-term survival.

“Proper pruning could be an effective strategy to manage pest infestations and prevent the further spread of diseases,” said Khuroo of the botany department at the University of Kashmir. “If the government allows branch carving, I think we can control such pests and prevent disease from spreading further,” says Ahmad, the clerk at Shalimar Garden.

The geotagging of Chinars, creating a database and the examination of this data is crucial for securing the future of the Chinar trees, said Tariq who is involved in the Chinar tree census. The current census includes geotagging, and recording 25 characteristics of each tree in the Chinar Tree Record Form, including geographical location, health status, height, diameter at breast height, circumference, clear bole height, crown length, and special remarks, Tariq explained.

The Forest Department is undertaking key initiatives to conserve Chinar trees, including geo-tagging, gene pool conservation, sapling distribution, pruning diseased branches and implementing appropriate remedial measures, according to Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu & Kashmir. “Our focus is on preserving this heritage tree through scientific interventions and mass awareness efforts.”

This article first appeared on IndiaSpend, a data-driven and public-interest journalism non-profit.