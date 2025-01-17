There were mixed feelings about TM Krishna performing at the Music Academy after 36 years (“TM Krishna interview: It would have been wrong of me not to accept the Sangita Kalanidhi award”). His talent is unquestionable, as a melodious vocalist rich his thorough knowledge of Carnatic music grammar. However, he failed to recognise that the Carnatic music tradition, form and its acceptance are based on blending compositions and music primarily to associate with divine and spiritual themes. In later years, patriotic songs were included.

Music is universal but the compositions are unique and Carnatic music is a means to convey Hindu culture and traditions. Democratising Carnatic music needs to be addressed like any other social issue, such as equal opportunities for all. The irregularities, corruption and other moral ills that TM Krishna points out need to be addressed and reformed, like in any other field. – MR Sampath

***

The interview of TM Krishna should have included the points of view of other stakeholders. Any art form reflects its religious, social and political context. The power of popular support gives freedom. But mass appeal for an art form is fleeting. – Madhvamuni Rao Sandhyavandanam

***

The interviewer did not ask hard questions. Most of the questions are convenient. Would TM Krishna have come to the Music Academy had the award not been given? Does he also approve of Ram being mocked by Periyar, who Krishna is a fan of? – Shekar

Kanpur Bodas clan

My sister and I both learnt from Bodasji in Kanpur (“The story of how one family from Maharashtra built a thriving Hindustani music scene in Kanpur”). He was a wonderful teacher and I shall be ever grateful for his teaching. It was his training that encouraged me to study Indian classical music during my BA and I passed with a first division due to my proficiency in music and, of course English, both my favourite subjects. – Niti Mubayi

Media bias

Thank you for the article on the critical role of the media, be it printed or visual (“Why the rise of ‘godi media’ is a disaster for Indian democracy and economic growth”). Media plays an important role in upholding the guardrails of our democracy. It is sad to note that this freedom, so essential for our democracy, is being progressively compromised. I am grateful to the inventor of the TV remote, the late Richard Adler, who gives me the option of not watching channels or to switch channels without so much as getting up. He has also given us the option of the “mute” button to silence the noise of coronary-inducing haranguing that passes for “debates by experts”. I do not watch any of the news channels mentioned in the article as they are partisan. The newspapers that I subscribe to, are regional and less biased. – HN Ramakrishna

Book review

I would like to thank Scroll and Shubhangi Tiwari for her excellent review of my debut novel, Missy (“‘Missy’: Raghav Rao writes convincingly about the pushes and pulls of our closest relationships”). It’s clear that she reads feelingly and writes with a deep well of feeling as well. As a debut novelist, it's been hard to come by lots of coverage and this high-quality review meant a lot to me. Thank you very much! – Raghav Rao