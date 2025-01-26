When Scroll was launched in 2014, well-wishers asked us what we were going to do that was new. Our stock reply was a little counterintuitive. Our aim, we would respond, was actually to reclaim the old, traditional values that made journalism credible: rigour, fairness, balance.

In the 11 years since, we have amply demonstrated our commitment to these fast-fading values – and millions of readers have reposed their trust in us.

This does not mean that we have not seized the opportunity to tell stories in new ways using the potential of digital technologies, of course. We have, for instance, been experimenting with Artificial Intelligence tools to create news videos (all clearly labelled and under the supervision of adult humans).

But it has been amply clear to us that novelty for its own sake offers no great rewards for news audiences. We have, instead, persisted with our efforts to report on areas – both geographical and thematic – that do not receive the attention they deserve: Kashmir, the North East, Central India, public health, the environment, the victims of prejudice and injustice, the challenges faced by Indians belonging to marginal caste and indigenous groups.

Alongside, we have continued to report on and analyse film, music and other cultural forms with the same diligence.

We are grateful to Scroll members for supporting us in our effort to cover “the news that matters and the things that make life worth living”, as our mission statement declares.

