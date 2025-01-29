The Kalinga Literary Festival has announced shortlists in seven categories in English and six in Hindi for the 4th Annual KLF Book Awards. This year the prizes will be awarded in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, business, translation, and debut categories in English, and in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, translation, and debut categories in Hindi.

The winners will be announced on February 15, and will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for each category.

Here are the shortlisted books:

English Fiction

English Nonfiction

English Poetry

  • Yes, There Will Be Singing, Hamraaz, Westland

  • I Don’t Love You Anymore, Rithvik Singh, Penguin India

  • I’ll Have It Here, Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India

  • All These Streets We’ve Known By Heart, Siddharth Dasgupta, Red River Press

English Debut

English Translation

English Business Book

English Children’s Book

Hindi Non-Fiction

  • Godavan: More Angana Ki Son Chiraiya, Kabeer Sanjay, Vani Prakashan

  • Gaanv Se Bees Postcard, Shiv Balak Misra and Neelesh Misra, Eka

  • Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal Book, Anant Vijay, Prabhat Prakashan

  • Borsi Bhar Aanch | Ateet Ka Sairbeen, Yatish Kumar Radhakrishna Prakashan

Hindi Fiction

  • Koi Hai Jo, Devi Prasad Mishra, Rajkamal Prakashan

  • Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan, Rajpal And Sons

  • Vanya, Manisha Kulsherstha, Rajpal And Sons

  • Kans, Bhagwandas Morwal, Vani Prakashan

Hindi Poetry

  • Dharm Wah Naav Nahin, Shirish Kumar Maurya, Rajkamal Prakashan

  • Nadi Ka Marsiya To Pani Hi Gayega, Keshav Tiwari, Hind Yugm

  • Mere Aasan Jhoot, Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Prabhat Prakashan

  • Vasna Ek Nadi Ka Naam Hai, Savita Singh, Vani Prakashan

Hindi Debut

  • Mutah: Ek Shodhparak Adhyayan, Naila Hasan, Vani Prakashan

  • Pui, Rahul Srivastava, Lokbharti Prakashan

  • Praayashchit, Ashwini Pratap, Hind Yugm

  • Chakka Jaam, Gautam Choubey, Rajkamal Prakashan

Hindi Translation

  • Tuka Akash Jitna: Poems, Sant Tukaram, translated by Rajendra Godapakar, Rukh Publication

  • Charu, Chivar Aur Charya, Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven

  • Himalaya Ek Khoj: Lama, Sant aur Nastik, Namita Gokhale, translated by Prabhat Ranjan

  • Chaku, Salman Rushdie, translated by Manjit Thakur

Hindi Children’s Book

  • Magic Box, Anulata Raj Nair, Deepak Hira Ranganath, and Anita Sethi, Westland Books

  • Saur Mandal ki Sair, Sarita Saraf and Alankrita Amaya, Adidev Press

  • Chand Pizza, Anurag Minus Verma, Pratham Books

  • Hamare Bacche Bane Acchey, Lal Devendra Srivastava, Swatantra Prakashan