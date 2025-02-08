In October and November of 2024, the air quality in the Indo-Gangetic Plain deteriorated to a critical level, particularly in the vicinity of the Punjab region. Governments on both sides of the border are making efforts to address this problem. But it is complex and needs a collaborative regional effort to protect the health of Indians and Pakistanis, particularly infants and elderly who are more vulnerable to air pollution.

Though air pollution is a year-old problem in both countries in the Indo-Gangetic Plan region, it spikes at the onset of winter due to seasonal crop burning. Last year’s historically unprecedented Air Quality Index levels was also possibly due to change in unusual large-scale wind circulation linked to La Nina under the influence of climate change.

The health impacts of air pollution on human life, agricultural production and flora and fauna are serious. The World Health Organisation says that over 9 million people prematurely die due to air pollution every year. Most of these premature deaths are in Asian and African cities – on account of air pollution from transport, energy production and industrial emissions. More than a million residents of South Asia are at risk of losing their lives every year due to air pollution.

Crop productivity is also stifled by air pollution, leading to falling agricultural incomes. Livestock is affected too, although this area needs more study.

Air pollution in South Asia is not a city- or country-specific problem. It is a regional problem that does not respect borders. A transboundary approach, based on data, is necessary to address the challenge. It is in this spirit that a dialogue between environment, air pollution, energy, transport and health experts from both countries should be convened.

The discussions should include improving air quality research and monitoring and sharing knowledge, especially climate data. Ideally, experts, scientists and research institutions should be involved from both countries in collecting the data and to find research-based solutions to protect the lives of affected people.

Researchers say that fossil fuel-based energy production is a major cause of deteriorating air quality in urban agglomeration in both countries. Pathways to transition to cleaner energy, especially renewable energy, should be discussed not only in the context of India and Pakistan’s commitments under the United Nations’ Paris Agreement but also to improve air quality in the region.

India has made strong strides in transition to electrical vehicles in the transport sector, on the quality of fuel and on alternative fuels such as PNG and hydrogen. However, to deal with transboundary pollution generated primarily from fossil fuel combustion, it is imperative to work within the complete airshed – the geographical area where local topography and meteorology limit the dispersion of pollutants.

Controlling automobile emissions and improving fuel quality are among the subjects on which both countries could learn from each other’s experience. The very first step should be to develop a high-resolution emission inventory of major pollutants in the entire airshed region.

Seasonal crop burning remains a problem neither India nor Pakistan have been able to tackle effectively. An air pollution summit could be the opportunity to share challenges in introducing soil seeding machines as well as other options such as crop rotations or crop substitution. It could chart out a shared strategy to develop for technology alternatives and discourage traditional practices through incentive-based mechanisms.

It could also help work out a mechanism for joint monitoring of crop burning and help the countries agree on a vision and timeline for improving air quality

Most importantly, a dialogue could bring together experts to discuss the multifarious impacts of air pollution on the health of citizens. Improved and more accessible data collection and research on the public health impacts of air pollution could be a catalyst for policy makers to make the decisions – often costly and long-term – necessary to improve air quality.

Cities and countries that have addressed air pollution have all had one thing in common: a strong civil society vision of a clean-air future that is more sustainable than the five-year election cycle.

We believe an air pollution dialogue would be one manifestation of that vision. And while such a dialogue may not result in improved air quality in the short term, it will be an opportunity to share goodwill between neighbours and may even foster diplomatic momentum in other spheres.

In a few weeks as the winter dissipates, levels of air pollution will drop – though nowhere near acceptable levels, and this issue will be kicked down the road till the onset of next winter. But by failing to deal with air pollution as a regional, year-round health pollution emergency, policymakers on both sides of the border are losing sight of the fact that coordinated action now could begin to help improve air quality in the future.

Sanjay Upadhyay is an environment lawyer in New Delhi and Ahmad Rafay Alam is an environment lawyer in Lahore.