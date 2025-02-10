The Banaras Lit Fest has announced the shortlists in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and translation categories for its 2025 book awards. Besides English, the awards are also given to Hindi language books.

The winners will be announced on February 23 in New Delhi. They will receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000, along with a certificate and a trophy, during the festival which will be held in Varanasi between March 7 and March 9.

In addition to the book awards, the festival will also present special honours in Banaras Lit Fest Kalidas Award for Scheduled Indian Language (cash prize of Rs 51,000), Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award (cash prize of Rs 1,00,000), Gomati Devi Eminence Award in Seven Categories (cash prize of Rs 21,000 each), and Nav Bharat Sarjak Samman in Eleven Categories (cash prize of Rs 11,000 each).

The English shortlists

Ruskin Bond Award for Fiction

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award for Nonfiction

Sarojini Naidu Award for Poetry

To the Moon and Back: Life, Love and Everything In-between, Maria Goretti, Om Book International

Nostalgia: Crafting a Home Within, Mahua Sen, Red River

White Shirts of Summer: New and Selected Poems , Mamang Dai, Speaking Tiger Books

My Body Didn’t Come Before Me: Poems, Kuhu Joshi, Speaking Tiger Books

I’ll Have It Here: Poems , Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India

Rabindranath Tagore Award for Translation

The Hindi shortlists

Kabir Award for Poetry Hindi

कुछ भी वैसा नहीं, उमा शंकर चौधरी, राधा कृष्ण प्रकाशन

आत्मद्रोह , आर चेतनक्रांति, राजकमल प्रकाशन

नीली बयाज़, अदनान कफिल दरवेश, राजकमल प्रकाशन

फिर उगना , पार्वती तिर्की, राधा कृष्ण प्रकाशन

मोर्चे पर विदागीत , विहाग वैभव, राजकमल प्रकाशन

Rahul Sankrityayan Award for Nonfiction

गायगेका की औरतें , जोराम तालाम नाबाम, राधा कृष्ण प्रकाशन

अल्लाह नाम की सियासत , हिलाल अहमद, सेतु प्रकाशन

इतिहास में अफ़वाह, शंभूनाथ, वाणी प्रकाशन

गार्जियनता , व्योमेश शुक्ल, रुख़ पब्लिकेशन

बोरसी भर आंच, यतीश कुमार, राधा कृष्ण प्रकाशन

Premchand Award for Fiction

अगम बहै दरियाव , शिवमूर्ति, राजकमल प्रकाशन

आउशवित्ज: एक प्रेम कथा , गरिमा श्रीवास्तव, वाणी प्रकाशन

तृन धरि ओट , अनामिका, वाणी प्रकाशन

हमनवाई न थी , तसनीम ख़ान, सेतु प्रकाशन

चक्काजाम , गौतम चौबे, राधा कृष्ण प्रकाशन

Mahadevi Verma Award for Translation

बरफ महल, थारयै वेसोस, अनुवाद: नीलाक्षी सिंह, सेतु प्रकाशन

आज़ादी , चित्रा बैनर्जी दिवाकरूणी, अनुवाद: नवेद अकबर, हार्पर हिंदी

नये भारत में दीमक लगी शहतीरें, परकाला प्रभाकर, अनुवाद: व्यालोक पाठक, राजकमल प्रकाशन

सतरंगी दस्तरख्वान, सुमना रॉय और कुणाल रे, अनुवाद: वंदना राग व गीत चतुर्वेदी, राजकमल प्रकाशन

ग्रेट कंचना सर्कस, विश्वास पाटिल, अनुवाद: रवि बुले, वाणी प्रकाशन

Disclosure: Sayari Debnath is senior writer for the Books and Ideas section of Scroll.