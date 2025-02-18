Kalinga Literary Festival announced the winners of its 2025 Book Awards on February 15. The awards were presented in seven categories in English and five in Hindi. Each winner was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

In addition to these, book awards will also be presented in Sanskrit and Odia at the Kalinga Literary Festival which will be held in Bhubaneswar between March 21 and 23.

The winners in each category are:

English language winners

Hindi language winners

Non-Fiction: Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal, Anant Vijay, Prabhat Prakashan

Fiction: Vanya, Manisha Kulsherstha, Rajpal and Sons Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan, Rajpal and Sons

Poetry: Dharm Wah Naav Nahin, Shirish Kumar Maurya, Rajkamal Prakashan

Translation: Charu, Chivar Aur Charya, Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven, Penguin India

Debut Writing: Chakka Jaam, Gautam Choubey, Rajkamal Prakashan

Special Citation: Gaanv Se Bees Postcard, Shiv Balak Misra, Westland/Eka

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha edits the Book & Ideas section of Scroll.