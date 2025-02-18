Kalinga Literary Festival announced the winners of its 2025 Book Awards on February 15. The awards were presented in seven categories in English and five in Hindi. Each winner was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

In addition to these, book awards will also be presented in Sanskrit and Odia at the Kalinga Literary Festival which will be held in Bhubaneswar between March 21 and 23.

The winners in each category are:

English language winners

Hindi language winners

  • Non-Fiction: Over the Top: OTT ka Mayajaal, Anant Vijay, Prabhat Prakashan

  • Fiction:

    • Vanya, Manisha Kulsherstha, Rajpal and Sons

    • Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan, Rajpal and Sons

  • Poetry: Dharm Wah Naav Nahin, Shirish Kumar Maurya, Rajkamal Prakashan

  • Translation: Charu, Chivar Aur Charya, Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven, Penguin India

  • Debut Writing: Chakka Jaam, Gautam Choubey, Rajkamal Prakashan

  • Special Citation: Gaanv Se Bees Postcard, Shiv Balak Misra, Westland/Eka

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha edits the Book & Ideas section of Scroll.