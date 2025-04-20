As India grapples with severe air pollution, water scarcity and the devastating impacts of climate change, the need for environmental stewardship has never been more urgent. At the same time, stark inequalities persist. Millions continue in squalor and poverty while a privileged few enjoy obscenely disproportionate wealth.

Our social fragmentation, fueled by religious and caste divisions, further complicates the path to unity and progress.

In this context, Pope Francis’ encyclicals Laudato Si’ (2015) and Fratelli Tutti (2020) offer a profound and timely message of hope, responsibility, and unity. These documents are not merely theological reflections. They are urgent calls to action, addressing the interconnected crises of climate change, poverty, and division. They challenge humanity to embrace a new way of living – one rooted in care for creation, solidarity with the marginalised, and commitment to the common good.

The recent health crisis faced by Pope Francis – a stark reminder of human fragility – underscored the profound urgency of his teachings. His resilience and return to public ministry mirror the very hope he preaches: that even in moments of crisis, renewal is possible if we act with courage and compassion.

His encyclicals are not abstract ideals but lifelines for a planet in peril, urging us to move beyond apathy and division. As he himself has demonstrated through his recovery, healing – whether of the earth or of society – demands both faith and action. The time to listen, and to act, is now.

In Laudato Si or Praise Be to You, subtitled On Care for Our Common Home, Francis presents a vision of integral ecology, recognising the deep connection between environmental health and human well-being. He warned that the earth, “our sister”, is being exploited by unchecked consumerism, pollution and a throwaway culture. This ecological crisis, he argued, is not just a scientific or political issue but a moral one, demanding a transformation of hearts and minds.

The poor bear the brunt of environmental destruction despite contributing the least to its causes. From rising sea levels displacing coastal communities to droughts devastating farmland, the vulnerable suffer disproportionately. This injustice underscores the need for global solidarity.

Francis called for a shift from short-term economic gains toward sustainable development that respects both people and the planet. He urged individuals, communities and nations to adopt lifestyles of simplicity and responsibility, recognising that every action has consequences for the earth and future generations.

A call to fraternity and social friendship

In Fratelli Tutti or All Brothers, subtitled On Fraternity and Social Friendship, Francis expanded on the themes of solidarity and justice, addressing the social and economic inequalities that divide humanity. He critiqued systems that perpetuate exclusion, such as unbridled capitalism, nationalism, and indifference to suffering. The encyclical reminds us that we are all interconnected and that true peace and prosperity can only be achieved through fraternity and dialogue.

Francis emphasised building a culture of encounter, where differences are respected and conflicts resolved through compassion and understanding. He calls for renewed commitment to the common good, urging societies to prioritise the needs of the marginalised, including migrants, refugees and the poor.

His message is particularly relevant in a world increasingly marked by polarisation, xenophobi, and inequality. He challenges us to see beyond borders and ideologies, recognising the inherent dignity of every person.

The interconnectedness of crises

The most significant contribution of these encyclicals is their recognition of the interconnectedness of global crises. Francis does not treat environmental degradation, poverty, and social fragmentation as separate issues but as symptoms of a deeper moral and spiritual crisis. He argues that the same mindset that exploits the earth also exploits people, prioritising profit over dignity and short-term gains over long-term sustainability.

This holistic approach calls for rethinking our values and priorities. Francis challenges the prevailing culture of individualism and consumerism. He urges for a return to principles of stewardship, solidarity, and care. He reminds us that we are not owners of the earth but stewards, entrusted with its care for future generations. Similarly, he calls for a politics of inclusion and compassion, leaving no one behind.

A message of hope and action

Francis’ encyclicals are not just critiques of the status quo but also messages of hope, as writers like Amitav Ghosh pointed out. The Pope believed change is possible. For this we must confront our failings and work together for a better future. Both Laudato Si’ and Fratelli Tutti emphasise the power of collective action and the importance of small, everyday choices in building a more just and sustainable world.

Individuals can reduce waste, support ethical businesses, and advocate for policies that protect the environment and the poor. Communities can foster dialogue and inclusion, welcoming migrants and refugees as brothers and sisters. Nations can collaborate to address global challenges, recognising that no country can solve these problems alone.

Relevance in today’s world

The significance of Pope Francis’ message cannot be overstated – particularly in India. As inequality deepens, social divisions widen and climate change accelerates, his call for integral ecology and universal fraternity offers a roadmap for addressing these crises. His encyclicals resonate not only with Catholics but with people of all faiths and none, appealing to our shared humanity and common responsibility.

In a time of uncertainty and fear, Francis reminded us that we are not powerless. By embracing a culture of care, solidarity, and dialogue, we can build a world that reflects the values of justice, peace, and love. His vision challenges us to look beyond our immediate interests and consider the legacy we are leaving for future generations. It is a call to action – one that demands courage, compassion, and a commitment to the common good.

John Kurien is a former professor at the Centre for Development Studies in Trivandrum.