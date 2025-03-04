The day Ilham had always dreaded had arrived – it was time for Aurangzeb to leave. He bid adieu to his family and Ilham, and with a heavy heart, moved towards the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Srinagar. This had been Aurangzeb’s dream since he was a little boy, and throughout his journey, he couldn’t believe that it was unfolding into reality. The foundation of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment is intertwined with India’s first war after Independence.

In 1947-48, when the Kaballis, with the support of Pakistan, attacked India, a regiment under the name Jammu and Kashmir Militia came into existence to defend the Indian frontiers. A volunteer force by design, the J&K Militia successfully pushed back the intruders and established peace. They fought bravely during the 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 Kargil war and won accolades. With several military honours and theatre honours to its name, it became one of the most decorated regiments of the Indian Army. Owing to the tales of bravery attached to its name, the force was called the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment since April 1976.

Standing before the Centre, Aurangzeb felt a sense of honour and respect. This was it. This was his dream. The sun shining bright on the red and white minaret-style main gate with Chuni Lal Dwar embossed in silver made Aurangzeb smile with relief. The air inside the Regimental Centre was not just a medium for breathing but a living proof of the dedication, sacrifice and resolute spirit that defined those who chose to wear the uniform. It was an atmosphere where ordinary individuals were forged into extraordinary soldiers, ready to face the challenges of today and tomorrow with unwavering courage and unflinching pride. In those barracks, under the same flag, stood individuals from bustling metropolises and serene hamlets alike. Each soldier brought their own story and experiences, yet within those walls, all were bound by a common dedication to duty and service. It didn’t matter if you were a farmer’s son or the scion of a business magnate, a scholar or a tradesman. What mattered was the shared commitment to upholding the values of honour, courage and unity.

Behind “Unity Lines,” respect was earned through sweat and effort, not through titles or lineage. Every soldier, from the greenest recruit to the seasoned veteran, found their place in this tapestry of camaraderie and shared sacrifice. The main gate also had “Unity Lines” written on either side, which meant that everyone was equal behind these ginormous iron gates irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or background. It was a place where differences were celebrated as strengths and bonds forged in adversity transcended barriers of creed and circumstance. Within those walls, “Unity Lines” stood not just as a phrase but a living testament to the power of unity in diversity – a reminder that in the face of challenges, they were strongest when they stood together, shoulder to shoulder, as one unified force. Even the first stone laid to construct the Regimental Centre had the words “Unity Lines” engraved on it – it still adorns one of the roundabouts in the Regimental Centre.

It was a new environment for Aurangzeb. He had never ventured out of Poonch, and here he was, living with people from different communities and ethnicities. The Regimental Centre was also home to a multi-faith prayer hall where recruits would congregate to celebrate their diversity. Inside the multi-faith prayer hall at the Regimental Centre, the atmosphere was a harmonious blend of devotion and mutual respect, reflecting the diversity of the recruits. Regardless of their religious background, each soldier felt comfortable and respected within the prayer hall, where their individual beliefs were honoured and embraced.

It was not uncommon to witness a Muslim recruit deeply engaged in reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita, exploring the wisdom and teachings revered by Hindus. At the same time, a Hindu soldier could be found singing the verses of Gurbani, immersing himself in the spiritual hymns cherished by Sikhs. Meanwhile, a Sikh recruit would bow in prayer, offering supplications to Allah. These moments of interfaith interaction were more than just displays of tolerance; they embodied a genuine spirit of understanding and acceptance among the recruits. At the Regimental Centre, Aurangzeb encountered a profound lesson in unity that transcended superficial differences. Accustomed to the familiar sweetness of seviyaan, a dish rooted in his upbringing, he gradually discovered a deeper appreciation for the communal essence and simplicity embodied in kada prasad. A humble offering in Sikh tradition, the kada prasad became more than just a food item for Aurangzeb; it symbolised the spirit of sharing and equality that resonated deeply within the Regiment.

As is tradition, in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, commonly called JAK LI Regiment, every section of every platoon of every company depicted India in its entirety. A section would have four Hindu recruits, four Muslim recruits and two Sikhs – a strength of ten soldiers that embodied the ideals and aspirations that define the true essence of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Aurangzeb adjusted seamlessly to his new life, though he had his moments where he might shed a tear or two at night, missing his home and heart.

