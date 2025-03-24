The winners of the 2025 Women AutHer Awards, presented by The Times of India, were announced on Friday, March 21. The awards are presented to Indian women writers in four categories – fiction, non-fiction, children’s literature, and debut – as well as the popular choice and manuscript categories. The winners were chosen by juries, and, in the case of the popular choice, through online voting. The winning authors received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh each, with the amount being shared equally by joint winners.

Author and translator Shanta Gokhale was awarded this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her “timeless contribution” to Indian writing.

The winners and shortlisted books are:

Fiction

The jury for fiction comprised Esther David, Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi, and Trisha Das.

Winners:

Never Never Land, Namita Gokhale, Speaking Tiger Books

Loot: A Novel, Tania James, Penguin Random House

Shortlisted titles:

Nonfiction

The jury for nonfiction comprised Ganesh N Devy, Manu S Pillai, and Shrayana Bhattacharya.

Winners:

Other shortlisted titles:

Debut

The jury for debut comprised Anita Nair, Sutapa Basu, and Suvir Saran.

Winner: The Fall of Kabul: Despatches from Chaos, Nayanima Basu, Bloomsbury India

Other shortlisted titles:

Children’s literature

The jury for children’s literature comprised Priya Dutt, Anasuya Vaidya, and Devashish Makhija.

Winners:

Art is a Voice, Kripa, Ekalavya

The Henna Start-up, Andaleeb Wajid, Duckbill

Other shortlisted titles: