In recent years, the rise of right-wing governments across the globe has been accompanied by a concerted attack on education and academia. The ascendance of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States for the second time marked a pivotal moment in this trend, His administration has aggressively targeted higher education institutions, slashed funding for scientific research and even moved to dismantle the Department of Education.

This broader right-wing movement, fueled by misinformation and a disdain for intellectualism, views academia as an ideological adversary, seeking to delegitimise scholars, curtail academic freedoms and reshape the educational landscape to align with their political objectives.

This wave of hostility toward academia is not an isolated phenomenon but part of a global strategy employed by right-wing populist leaders. From Argentina under Javier Milei to Hungary under Viktor Orbán, India under Narendra Modi, and Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, similar patterns emerge: universities are defunded, critical scholars are demonised and the very foundation of academic inquiry is threatened.

The academic community must recognise this attack for what it is: an existential crisis that endangers not just universities but democracy itself.

The animosity toward academia among right-wing leaders stems from a fundamental ideological clash. Institutions of higher learning encourage critical thinking, evidence-based reasoning, and the questioning of authority – all of which are antithetical to the authoritarian tendencies of many right-wing movements.

These governments see universities as breeding grounds for dissent, as places where progressive ideals flourish and where policies rooted in nationalism, religious fundamentalism or corporate interests are scrutinised and challenged.

Federal immigration authorities detained a Turkish graduate student at Tufts University.⁠ The government hasn’t filed any charges against Rumeysa, Ozturk, who was in the U.S. on a student visa, her lawyer said.



Read more: https://t.co/Vs3iLHGAkU pic.twitter.com/29aNJWaJmr — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 26, 2025

One of the primary tactics employed by right-wing governments is financial strangulation. By cutting funding to universities, research centres and research programmes, they weaken the ability of scholars to conduct independent research, particularly in fields such as climate science, social justice, human rights and minority matters, which often challenge right-wing narratives.

Trump’s administration, for instance, significantly reduced funding for scientific research, particularly in environmental and climate studies, while also attempting to undermine the credibility of scholars by labeling them as politically biased. Vice President Vance has openly declared, “The professors are the enemy.” Additionally, right-wing leaders frequently attempt to reshape curricula to align with their ideological agendas.

In India, Modi’s government has been engaged for over a decade in rewriting history books to erase narratives that do not conform to Hindu nationalist ideologies. In Hungary, Orbán’s government pushed for the closure of gender studies programs, deeming them incompatible with conservative family values.

In Argentina, Milei openly attacked universities that engaged in research on social issues and threatened to defund the education department. Such actions serve to stifle critical discourse and create an academic environment that prioritises obedience over intellectual exploration.

A protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, in Chandigarh in January 2020. Credit: Reuters.

Right-wing movements often portray academics as out-of-touch elites disconnected from the “real” struggles of ordinary citizens. This narrative, while misleading, has proven effective in rallying public sentiment against scholars and intellectuals. In many cases, academics are labeled as “anti-national” or accused of promoting leftist propaganda. In Turkey, thousands of academics who signed a petition calling for peace in Kurdish regions were branded as terrorists and subsequently arrested, dismissed, or forced into exile.

A disturbing trend in this anti-intellectual movement is the elevation of fake credentials among right-wing leaders while simultaneously denigrating genuine academic achievements. Several right-wing politicians have either been caught flaunting fraudulent degrees or have openly dismissed the value of higher education. This is a deliberate effort to erode trust in expertise and create a populist appeal that rewards ignorance and misinformation.

The Modi government in India has systematically targeted academics and academic institutions that do not align with its Hindutva ideology. Universities have seen increased government intervention, with politically motivated appointments, suppression of student protests, and the criminalization of dissenting voices. Scholars who research minority and indigenous rights, caste discrimination, and social justice issues face intimidation, arrests, and threats under draconian laws. Even Indian academics in the diaspora have not been spared, as the government and its supporters have sought to discredit and harass those who critique its policies from abroad.

Efforts to monitor and silence critical voices extend beyond India’s borders, with scholars facing visa denials, online harassment, and attempts to delegitimize their work. This attack on academic freedom is part of a broader agenda to stifle intellectual inquiry and replace it with a state-approved nationalist narrative, further eroding the democratic fabric of the country.

The right-wing attack on academia is not merely a struggle for the survival of universities; it is a broader assault on democracy. Higher education institutions play a crucial role in fostering informed citizenry, equipping individuals with the tools to critically engage with political and social issues. By undermining academia, right-wing movements aim to weaken the very foundation of democratic governance.

Moreover, the suppression of academic freedom has far-reaching implications for innovation, economic growth, and social progress. Scientific discoveries, technological advancements, and evidence-based policymaking all depend on a robust and independent academic community. Countries that suppress intellectual inquiry risk stagnation, as history has repeatedly demonstrated.

Given the gravity of the situation, the academic community cannot afford to remain silent. Scholars must recognise that their profession is under siege and take proactive measures to defend academic freedom. Some key steps include engaging in public discourse, breaking out of the ivory tower, and actively engaging with the public.

Writing op-eds, participating in public debates, and using social media platforms to disseminate research findings are critical in countering misinformation and right-wing propaganda. Building alliances with civil society organisations, journalists, and human rights activists can amplify the message and build a broader movement in defense of academic freedom.

Universities must resist government interference and protect their independence. This requires strong leadership within academic institutions that is willing to push back against political pressures. Scholars worldwide must support their colleagues who face persecution, advocate for at-risk academics, provide platforms for exiled scholars and ensure that universities remain sanctuaries for free thought. Academics must actively challenge the right-wing framing of higher education as an elitist enterprise detached from society. Demonstrating the tangible benefits of research and education – from medical breakthroughs to economic development – can help shift public perception.

The right-wing attack on academia is a symptom of a larger crisis facing democracies worldwide. When knowledge is devalued, expertise is dismissed, and scholars are persecuted, the very fabric of democratic society begins to unravel. Academics have a duty not only to safeguard their profession but also to defend the principles of democracy, human rights, and intellectual freedom. Silence is not an option. The academic community must rise to the challenge, resist the encroachment of authoritarianism, and reaffirm the indispensable role of education in shaping a just and informed society. It is better to act now than to regret inaction later. If scholars do not stand up now, the consequences will be dire – not just for academia, but for the future of democracy itself.

Ashok Swain is a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, Sweden.