On Friday, the annual World Press Freedom Index struck a note of alarm. For the first time since it began to be published in 2002, the study classified the global state of press freedom as being in a “difficult situation”.

This wasn’t only the consequence of physical attacks on journalists – which the report noted “are the most visible violations of press freedom”. It also identified another major factor that is undermining the media: economic pressure.

It explained: “Much of this is due to ownership concentration [and] pressure from advertisers and financial backers…” The authors said that their research established “that today’s news media are caught between preserving their editorial independence and ensuring their economic survival”.

That is a predicament we at Scroll are well aware of. As our readers know, at a time when much of the mainstream media has buckled under pressure to toe the official line, Scroll’s journalism can be counted on to offer perspectives that others are too nervous to publish.

Acknowledgement of this came earlier this year when the 2024 Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism was won by our colleague Rokibuz Zaman for his coverage of the North East region.

In its citation, the awards committee lauded Zaman for his “unwavering commitment to the core principles of investigative journalism: fairness, fearlessness and the pursuit of truth” – principles that characterise all Scroll’s reportage.

But even though we have a lean team, sustaining a newsroom that foregrounds ground reportage is expensive. Without the support of engaged readers like you, independent journalism is impossible – and so too is the prospect of a healthy democracy, nurtured by diverse voices and views.

If you aren’t a Scroll member, we urge you to sign up to become one. If you are already one, do consider upgrading your membership. Courageous journalism needs committed readers.